पहचान गोपनीय रखी जाएगी:सी विजिल एप से वोटर्स कर सकेंगे गड़बड़ियों की शिकायत, पहचान गोपनीय रखी जाएगी

हाजीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले के आठ सीटों पर विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान होने वाली गड़बड़ियों को रोकने के लिए चुनाव आयोग के सी विजिल मोबाइल एप के जरिए चुनावी आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन की जानकारी मतदाता दे सकते हैं। गड़बड़ी की सूचना देने वाले लोगों की जानकारी गोपनीय रखी जाएगी। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम उदिता सिंह ने जिले में दो चरणों में आठ विस सीटों पर चुनाव के दौरान होने वाली गड़बड़ियों को रोकने के लिए सी विजिल नामक मोबाइल एप की जानकारी दी। डीएम ने बताया कि इस ऐप के जरिए चुनाव आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन की जानकारी मतदाता दे सकते हैं। साथ ही बताया गया है कि आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन की जानकारी देने के लिए फोटो या दो मिनट तक का वीडियो एप पर अपलोड कर सकते हैं।

फोटो या वीडियो अपलोड होते ही उस जगह की लोकेशन पता चल जाएगा। अपलोड होने के बाद यूजर को एक यूनिक आईडी मिलेगी। जिसके जरिए वह मोबाइल पर ही फॉलोअप ट्रैक कर सकते है। शिकायत करने वाले यूजर की पहचान को गोपनीय रखी जाएगी। एप पहले से रिकॉर्डेड वीडियो या फोटो को अपलोड करने की इजाजत नहीं देगा, ताकि एप का दुरुपयोग होने से रोका जा सके। इसके अलावा सी विजिल एप के जरिए रिकॉर्ड किए गए वीडियो फोटो भी फोन गैलरी में सेव नहीं होंगे। शिकायतकर्ता जो भी वीडियो या फोटो भेजेगा, उसे पांच मिनट के अंदर स्थानीय चुनाव अधिकारी के पास भेज दिया जाएगा। शिकायत सही होगी तो 100 मिनट में समाधान होगा।

