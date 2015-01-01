पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैंप:रक्तदान कैंप में 102 यूनिट एकत्रित,इसमें नौजवानों ने 102 यूनिट रक्तदान किया

टांडा उड़मुड़38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरु रामदास स्पोर्ट्स क्लब टांडा उड़मुड़ ने अरदास संस्था के सहयोग के साथ टांडा धूतां मार्ग पर पहला रक्तदान कैंप लगाया। इसमें नौजवानों ने 102 यूनिट रक्तदान किया। संस्था के प्रधान जसप्रीत जस्सी की अगुवाई में लगाए कैंप का उद्घाटन चीफ केमिकल एग्जामिनर पंजाब डॉ. केवल सिंह काजल ने किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने लगाए इस कैंप की श्लाघा ने खूनदान को महान दान बताया। कैंप की समाप्ति पर एसएचओ टांडा

बिक्रम सिंह और एसएमओ टांडा डॉ. प्रीत महिंदर सिंह ने विशेष तौर पर शामिल होकर खूनदानियों को सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर प्रधान जसप्रीत जस्सी व उपप्रधान जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि इकत्र किया यह खून थैलेसिमिया के साथ पीड़ित बच्चों की सहायता के लिए उपयोग किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर अमृतपाल सिंह, पाल सिंह, वरिंदर सिंह, जस्सा पंडित, सनी पंडित, ओंकार सिंह, हरजोत सिंह, मनजोत सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह, कुलवीर सिंह, संतोख सिंह, अर्शनूर सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह, बलकार सिंह सिधु, संदीप सिंह, हैप्पी बस्ती, परविंदर सिंह व अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें