भक्तों ने किया गुणगान:हनुमान जी के प्रकाशपर्व पर 108 सुंदरकांड का पाठ

टांडा उड़मुड़एक घंटा पहले
  • शिवसेना पंजाब के उत्तरी भारत प्रमुख मिक्की ने की झंडा चढ़ाने की रस्म अदा

महावीर हनुमान जी का प्रकाश पर्व बाबा हरगोबिंद समाध उड़मुड़ में शिवसेना पंजाब के जिला प्रधान शिवम वैद्द, जिला चेयरमैन विकास जसरा व जिला उपप्रधान आकाश राणा की अगुवाई में श्रद्धा व उत्साह से मनाया गया। इसमें शिवसेना पंजाब के उत्तरी भारत प्रमुख मिक्की पंडित, दोआबा प्रधान राहुल खन्ना, अखिल भारतीय युवा सनातम धर्मसभा से निखिलेश जसरा नैनू व आवाधस पंजाब के चेयरमैन गगन भट्टी ने विशेष तौर पर हाजिरी लगाई।

मंगलवार हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ जरूर करें

समारोह का आरंभ 108 सुंदरकांड का पाठ श्री श्री 108 महंत किशोरी दास महाराज ने करते हुए हनुमान चालीसा से किया। मंदिर में झंडा चढ़ाने की रस्म मिक्की पंडित ने अदा की और महावीर श्री हनुमान जी की मूर्ति पर चोला चढ़ाने की रस्म राम टटवाली धाम के गद्दी नशीन श्री श्री 108 महंत किशोरी दास महाराज ने अदा की। मिक्की पंडित ने कहा कि भगवान हनुमान ने अपना सारा जीवन बुराई को ख़त्म करने और प्रभु श्री राम जी की भक्ति में लीन होकर गुजारा। .

उन्होंने कहा कि हम सबको उनके दर्शाए मार्ग पर चलते हुए हर मंगलवार को हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ जरुर करना चाहिए। इस मौके पर जिंदर बनियाल, टोनी गिल, राकेश कुमार, गगन, हरजीत सिंह, रंजीत सिंह, सुधांशु मल्होत्रा, गिंदा, गगन, मोहित धीर व अन्य श्रधालुओं ने महांवीर श्री हनुमान जी के दरबार में अपनी हाजिरी लगवाकर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।

