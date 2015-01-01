पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 24 नए केस मिले एक बुजुर्ग महिला ने तोड़ा दम,194 एक्टिव केस, 277 गंवा चुके जान

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
सेहत विभाग की टीम ने शुक्रवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए 1,705 नए सैंपल लिए व 1,536 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई, जिसमें 24 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। जिले में अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7,301 हो गई है। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने कहा कि जिले में कोविड 19 की जांच के लिए कुल 2,11,012 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिसमें से 2,02,420 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव जबकि 2731 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है और 149 सैंपल इनवैलिड पाए गए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 277 मरीज कोरोना से जान गंवा चुके हैं।जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 194 जबकि 6830 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं।

डॉक्टर जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि आज जिले में 24 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं, उनमें से 8 केस शहर से और 16 केस अन्य सेहत केंद्रों से संबंधित हैं। जिले में आज जो एक मरीज की मौत हुई, उसकी पहचान 81 वर्षीय व्यक्ति निवासी लचक्क नरियाला के तौर पर हुई। उसने नवांशहर के निजी अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा

