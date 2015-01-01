पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 25 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, अब 201 एक्टिव

होशियारपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • अब तक 6821 संक्रमित, 244 की हाे चुकी माैत

जिले में लगातार कोरोना के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए सेहत विभाग की टीम ने 1708 नए सैंपल लिए व 845 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई, इसमें से 25 नए पाॅजिटिव केस मिले। जिले में अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 6,821 हो गई है।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने कहा कि जिले में कोविड 19 की जांच के लिए कुल 1,87,398 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिसमें से 179858 की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव, जबकि 1986 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। 133 सैंपल इनवैलिड पाए गए हैं। डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 244 मरीज कोरोना से जान गंवा चुके हैं।

जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 201 जबकि 6376 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि आज जिले में 25 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं, उनमें से 18 केस शहर से और 7 केस अन्य सेहत केंद्रों से संबंधित है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए समाजिक दूरी बनाएं रखें और घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क जरूर पहना जाए व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाकर रखें।

