कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 29 नए केस मिले, 2 मरीजों की मौत

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 6,625 संक्रमित, 230 गंवा चुके जान, 182 एक्टिव, 6215 ठीक भी हुए

जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना की जांच के लिए 1,144 नए सैंपल लिए व 734 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई, जिसमें से 29 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। अब जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 6,625 हो गई है। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसवीर सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में कोविड 19 के चलते अब तक कुल 177592 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से 170994 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, जबकि 1188 की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। 133 सैंपल इनवैलिड हुए हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 230 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है और वहीं 182 एक्टिव केस हैं। अब तक 6215 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि आज 29 पॉजिटिव केस में से 7 शहर से और बाकी 22 केस अन्य सेहत केंद्रों से संबंधित हैं। जिन 2 मरीजों की मौत हुई है, उनमें एक 54 साल की महिला गांव डंडियाना खुर्द की है, जिसकी मौत सीएमसी लुधियाना में और दूसरा 59 साल का व्यक्ति निवासी गगवाल ब्लॉक हाजीपुर का रहने वाला था, जिसकी मौत जालंधर के एक निजी अस्पताल में हुई है।

