कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 29 पॉजिटिव केस आए सामने, एक बुजुर्ग की मौत

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 6368 संक्रमित, 234 एक्टिव केस

जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 29 नए मामले सामने आए और एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। अब जिले में पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 6368 पहुंच गई है और मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 215 हो गया है। सेहत विभाग की तरफ से आज जिले में 1492 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए जबकि 1117 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई।

इस तरह अब तक जिलेभर में कुल 1,61,071 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से 1,53,941 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है और 1971 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट जल्द आने वाली है। जिले में इस समय कोरोना के 234 एक्टिव केस हैं जबकि 5830 लोग कोरोना को मात देकर घरों को वापस जा चुके है। आज जो 29 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, उनमें से 6 मामले होशियारपुर शहर से संबंधित हैं, जबकि 23 अलग-अलग सेहत केंद्रों से हैं। वहीं, जिस व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है वह तलवाड़ा के गांव नथौली से 98 साल का बुजुर्ग था। वहीं, गढ़शंकर उपमंडल में भी कोरोना संक्रमण के 6 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।

