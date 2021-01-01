पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:चोर गिरोह के सरगना गोबिंद समेत 3 काबू, कबूला-चिट्‌टे के लिए करने लगे थे चोरियां

होशियारपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • इधर, पुलिस को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी

शहर में चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले गिरोह के 3 सदस्यों को थाना सिटी की पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। एसएचओ बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि गिरोह के 3 सदस्यों के अलावा मंदिर में चोरी के एक अन्य आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 24 जनवरी को मोहल्ला घंटा घर से एक एक्टिवा चोरी हुई थी, जिसको चुराने वाले आरोपी गोबिंद सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

उसकी निशानदेही पर चोरी की एक्टिव भी बरामद कर ली गई है । इसके साथ-साथ उसके गिरोह के 2 अन्य सदस्य जिनकी पहचान चेतन कुमार और राजकुमार उर्फ दाता दोनों निवासी भवानी नगर के तौर पर हुई, उनको भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उनके पास से भी हिमाचल से चुराई एक एक्टिवा भी बरामद की गई है। एसएचओ ने बताया कि चोर गिरोह का लीडर गोबिंद सिंह है, जो कुछ साल पहले विदेश से आया था और यहां अब ड्राइवरी करता था। लेकिन, चिट्टे की लत के चलते वह और उसके साथी चोरी की वारदातें करने लगे।

मंदिर में चोरी का आरोपी पकड़ा,बोला-भाई के इलाज के लिए पैसे चुराए
गत बुधवार हनुमान मंदिर में चोरी करने के आरोपी जसविंदर को भी पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। उसने बताया कि वह नशे के लिए चोरियां करने लगा। आरोपी ने बताया कि मंदिर में चोरी करने की उसकी कोई मंशा नहीं थी बल्कि मजबूरी थी। उसने बताया के उसके भाई का एक्सीडेंट हो गया था और वह बिस्तर पर पड़ा है। उसकी दवाई के लिए पैसे नहीं थे, जिसके चलते वह मंदिर में प्रार्थना करने के लिए चला गया, लेकिन वहां जब उसने पैसे देखे तो उसने वह पैसे भाई की दवाई के लिए चुरा लिए और पकड़ा गया।

