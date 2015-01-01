पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:16 दिन के बाद कोरोना से एक साथ 3 मौतें 46 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, 188 एक्टिव

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 6,526 संक्रमित, 223 मरीजों की हो चुकी मौत

जिले में कोरोना के लगातार मामले सामने आ रहे हैं जो चिंता की बात है। 16 दिन के बाद जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना संक्रमण से एक साथ 3 मौतें हुई हैं। वहीं, अगर नवंबर महीने की बात करें तो 9 दिन में ही 10 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमण से जान गंवा चुके हैं और 239 पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। सोमवार को भी कोराना से 3 मरीजों की मौत हो गई जबकि 46 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए। लगातार बढ़ रहे मामलों के चलते सेहत विभाग त्योहारी सीजन में लगातार लोगाें से भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से बचने की हिदायतें दे रहा है। बावजूद बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है, जिससे कोरोना फैलने का अधिक खतरा है। कोरोना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए बाहर जाते समय मास्क जरूर पहनें, हाथों को सैनिटाइज करते रहें और उचित दूरी बनाए रखें। उधर, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जसबीर सिंह का कहना है कि सेहत विभाग लगातार जिलेे में लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग कर रहा है।

जिले में अब तक 1,68,861 की सैंपलिंग : डॉ. जसबीर सिंह
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 1,68,861 लाेगाें के सैंपल जांच के लिए लिए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से 1,62,437 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव रही जबकि 1,159 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है और 133 सैंपल इनवैलिड पाए गए हैं। विभाग लगातार सैंपलिंग कर रहा है।

कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है, इसे फैलने से रोकने के लिए सावधानी बरतें

जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए 1,489 लोगों के नए सैंपल लिए गए व 1,633 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई, जिसमें से 46 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके साथ ही जिले में अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 6,526 हो गई है। वहीं, कोरोना से 3 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 223 मरीज संक्रमण से जान गंवा चुके हैं। जिले में अब एक्टिव केस की संख्या 188 है, जबकि 6026 मरीज ठीक होकर जा चुके हैं।

डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि आज जाे 46 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं, उनमें 9 केस शहर से संबंधित हैं और बाकी 37 अन्य सेहत केंद्रों के हैं। जिले में कोरोना से आज जिन 3 लाेगाें की माैत हुई है, उनमें से 55 वर्षीय महिला निवासी जल्लोवाल की मौत मेडिकल काॅलेज अमृतसर, 79 वर्षीय व्यक्ति निवासी न्यू गोबिंद नगर होशियारपुर की मौत जालंधर के निजी अस्पताल में और 67 वर्षीय व्यक्ति निवासी मेन बाजार हरियाना की मौत गुरु नानक मेडिकल काॅलेज अमृतसर में हुई है।

