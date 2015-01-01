पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी के आरोपी:दारापुर नाके पर 3 वाहन चोर दबोचे, निशानदेही पर 10 मोटरसाइकिल और 3 स्कूटियां कीं बरामद

टांडा उड़मुड़एक घंटा पहले
  • दुकानों के बाहर खड़ी बाइकें चुराने वाले 3 आरोपी टांडा पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े

टांडा पुलिस ने चोरी के करीब एक दर्जन वाहनों के साथ 3 चोरों को पकड़ा है। एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल के दिशा निर्देश व डीएसपी टांडा दलजीत सिंह खख की अगुवाई में दीपावली के चलते दारापुर बाइपास पर विशेष नाकाबंदी की गई थी। इस दौरान एसएचओ टांडा बिक्रम सिंह और पुलिस पार्टी को सूचना मिली कि कुछ युवक मोटरसाइकिल चोरी कर उनकी नंबर प्लेटें बदलकर बेचने का काम कर रहे हैं आैर इसी तरफ आ रहे हैं। इस पर पुलिस ने तीनों मंदीप सिंह उर्फ भांडा निवासी खुद्दा, जसवीर सिंह उर्फ सोनू निवासी दारापुर व ओम बहादर उर्फ काला निवासी कलोटी नगर दारापुर टांडा को नाके पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उक्त तीनों पहले सड़कों व दुकानों के बाहर खड़े मोटरसाइकिल, स्कूटी व अन्य वाहन चोरी करते और फिर आगे बेचने का काम पिछले लंबे समय से कर रहे थे। उनकी निशानदेही पर उनके पास से 10 मोटरसाइकिल व 2 स्कूटियां बरामद की गईं।

मेन बाजार उड़मुड़ में नेशनल शू स्टोर से 40 हजार नकदी चुराई

चोरों ने सोमवार रात उड़मुड़ मेन बाजार में स्थित नेशनल शू स्टोर पर चोरी को अंजाम दिया। मालिक गुरनाम सिंह निवासी अहियापुर ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे वह दुकान पर आए। शटर खोलकर देखा तो दुकान में सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। चोर दुकान की छत से सीढिय़ों वाली जगह की टीन उखाड़कर दुकान में घुसे और गल्ले से करीब 40 हजार की नकदी व अन्य सामान ले गए । इस संबंधी टांडा पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

इधर, बाइक सवार 3 लुटेरों ने हथियार दिखा लूटा सप्लायर युवक

मोटरसाइकिल सवार 3 लुटेरों ने तेजधार हथियार दिखाकर टेंपो पर गांव-गांव करियाना का सामान सप्लाई करने वाले युवक से 31 हजार लूट लिए। लूट का शिकार नवदीप कुमार निवासी वार्ड नं. 10 टांडा ने बताया कि वह रोज की तरह मंगलवार को भी अपने छोटे हाथी नं. पीबी-07-वी-9022 पर टांडा के आस-पास के गांवों में करियाना का सामान सप्लाई करके गांव मोहकमगढ़ से दाता रोड पर टांडा की तरफ आ रहा था। सुबह करीब 11 बजे जब वह दाता रोड पर पहुंचा तो पीछे से बाइक सवार 3 लुटेरों ने मेरी गाड़ी के आगे आकर मोटरसाइकिल लगा दिया और तेजधार हथियार दिखाकर 31 हजार रूपए लूटकर फरार हो गए। इस संबंधी टांडा पुलिस को सूचित कर दिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है ।

