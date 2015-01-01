पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आवारागर्दी:कार सवार 3 युवकों ने मचाया हुड़दंग, डीएसपी से भी उलझे, पीसीआर ने पीछा कर 2 दबोचे

होशियारपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तारघर में देर रात हंगामा

रविवार रात शहर में नशे की हालत में हुल्लड़बाजी कर रहे कार सवार 3 युवकों द्वारा पीसीआर कर्मियों से झगड़ा व महिलाओं से अभद्र व्यवहार करने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी 2 युवकों को सिटी पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है जबकि उनका एक साथी मौके से कार लेकर फरार हो गया। उसकी तलाश में पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार डीएसपी क्राइम अंगेस्ट वुमेन एंड चाइल्ड माध्वी शर्मा तारघर में किसी रिश्तेदार के घर में मृत्यु होने के चलते अफसोस करने आई हुईं थीं। देर रात उक्त युवक कार में ऊंची आवाज में गाने लगाकर हुल्लड़बाजी कर रहे थे। जब डीएसपी ने उन्हें आकर आवाज को धीरे करने के लिए कहा तो वह उनके साथ बहस करने लग गए। इतने में डीएसपी ने कंट्रोल रूम में फोन किया। लेकिन, पीसीआर टीम आने से पहले ही युवक मौके से फरार हो गए।

सूचना के बाद बीट 4-5 पर ड्यूटी पर तैनात एएसआई बलकार सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे और एक्सयूवी रंग सफेद पीबी-08 सीएफ-0111 की तलाश शुरू कर दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बीच उक्त गाड़ी को शिमला पहाड़ी चौक से कच्चे टोबा की तरफ जाते हुए रोकने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन, चालक ने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी और लापरवाही से चलाते हुए कच्चे टोबा की तरफ मुड़ गया। इस पर उन्होंने मोटरसाइकिल से पीछा किया कर उन्हें रोक लिया। उस समय कार में सवार युवकों ने हाथ में शराब के गिलास पकड़े हुए थे और बुरी तरह से नशे की हालत में थे। कार से उतरते ही युवकों ने उनके साथ झगड़ा करना शुरु कर दिया। इसी बीच एएसआई दर्शन लाल एवं एएसआई जीवन सिंह भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। इस बीच आरोपियों ने उनसे बदसलूकी की।

पुलिस ने 2 आरोपियों सिकंदर कल्याण निवासी सूरज एन्क्लेव निवासी लम्मा पिंड, जालंधर जिस पर पहले से ही झगड़े और कत्ल का केस चल रहा है व दूसरे आरोपी केशव उर्फ कृष्णा निवासी घंटाघर, होशियारपुर को पकड़ लिया जबकि उनका तीसरा साथी सन्नी मौके से गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने कांस्टेबल प्रभजोत की शिकायत पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 353, 186, 279, 509, 34आईपीसी व 184, 185 एमवी एक्ट 1954 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। फरार आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें