कोरोना:32 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले, 2 की मौत

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 6,225 संक्रमित, 240 एक्टिव केस, 5686 ठीक हुए, 220 मरीजों की हो चुकी मौत

जिले में वीरवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए 1,923 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए व 2,178 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई, जिसमें से 32 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। अब जिले में पॉजिटिव केस 6225 हो गए हैं। वहीं, 2 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। अब तक जिले में 210 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

सिविल सरर्जन डाॅ. जसवीर सिंह ने बताया कि अब तक कोविड-19 की जांच के लिए कुल 1,54,355 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं जिसमें से 1,47,096 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही। 2,214 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है जबकि 132 सैंपल इनवैलिड हुए हैं। डाॅ. जसबीर ने बताया कि जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 240 है और 5686 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। आज जिले में जो 32 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं, उनमें से 6 केस शहर के हैं। कोरोना से जिन 2 लोगों की मौत हुई है, उनमें 52 वर्षीय महिला निवासी सेंट्रल टाउन होशियारपुर की मौत सीएमसी लुधियाना में और 57 वर्षीय व्यक्ति निवासी प्रीतनगर होशियारपुर की मौत डीएमसी लुधियाना में हुई है।

