पूछताछ:लॉकडाउन में दुकान से 5 लाख ले गए थे चोर, दोबारा घुसे पर दरवाजा नहीं तोड़ सके

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
थाना मॉडल टाउन के अधीन पड़ते गोशाला बाजार में चोरों ने जिस करियाना दुकान को लॉकडाउन के दौरान निशाना बनाया था उसको एक बार फिर निशाना बनाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन असफल रहे। हालांकि, जाते-जाते चोर दरवाजे के साथ रखा मामूली सामान ले गए। गोशाला बाजार में करियाना दुकान के मालिक पिंटू ने बताया कि वीरवार सुबह वह दुकान पर आए। जब उपर वाले कमरे में गए, तो देखा कि उपरी मंजिल का दरवाजा टूटा हुआ था, लेकिन अंदर का दरवाजा मजबूत था, जिसके चलते चोर उसे नहीं तोड़ सके। इससे बड़ी चोरी होने से बच गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी चोरों ने उनकी दुकान को निशाना बनाया था और करीब साढ़े 5 लाख रुपए की कीमत का सामान चुराकर ले गए थे। घटना की सूचना उन्होंने थाना मॉडल टाउन की पुलिस को दे दी है। एसएचओ जरनैल सिंह ने बताया के जल्द ही चोर काबू कर लिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज उन्होंने कब्जे में ले ली है, जिससे चोरों तक पहुंचने में आसानी होगी। एसएचओ ने बताया कि पुलिस आसपास के लोगों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है। जल्द ही दोनों आरोपियों को जल्द ही पकड़ लिया जएगा।

