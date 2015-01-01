पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस ने टीम बना पकड़े गैंगस्टर:6 गैंगस्टर अरेस्ट, इनमें बीबीए पास 20 साल का पारू मुंबई अंडरवर्ल्ड की तरह चलाना चाहता था गैंग, 8 पिस्टल व कारतूस बरामद

होशियारपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

पुलिस ने अलग-अलग मामलों में वांछित 6 गैंगस्टरों को काबू कर उनसे 8 पिस्तौलें, जिंदा कारतूस, मोटरसाइकिल व होंडा सिटी कार बरामद की है।

एसएसपी नवजोत माहल ने कहा कि गैंगस्टरों में प्रणव सहगल उर्फ पारू(20) निवासी नवांशहर भी है। उसने बीबीए की है और उसके माता-पिता सरकारी टीचर हैं। लेकिन, उसने जुर्म का रास्ता चुना। वह मुंबई के अंडरवर्ल्ड की तर्ज पर पंजाब में एक बड़ा गैंग खड़ा कर हत्या, फिरौती और कब्जे जैसी वारदात को अंजाम देने की योजना पर काम कर रहा था।

इन गैंगस्टरों की पहचान प्रणव सहगल नवांशहर, रजत निवासी कीर्ति नगर होशियारपुर, जसमीत सिंह उर्फ लक्की निवासी रायपुर होशियारपुर, सुनील कुमार गुज्जर निवासी हाजीपुर गढ़शंकर, परमजीत लाल निवासी नारु नंगल व वरिंदरजीत सिंह उर्फ साबी निवासी बस्सी जाना के तौर पर हुई है।

एसएसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने 2 गैंगस्टरों को बस्सी मरुफ, 3 को चक्कोबाल ब्राह्मणां और एक को बीडीपीओ कार्यालय के बाहर से पकड़ा है। एसएसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने गैंगस्टरों व लूटपाट करने वालों पर नकेल कसने के लिए टीम बनाई है। इनकी गिरफ्तारियों से अन्य मामलों को हल करने व वांछित आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने में मदद मिलेगी।

सोढी कार बाजार के मालिक की हत्या में वांछित है पारू

एसएसपी ने बताया कि 8 नवंबर को सीआईए इंचार्ज शिव कुमार व पुलिस पार्टी की ओर से प्रणव सहगल व रजत को बस्सी मरुफ से काबू किया गया।

इनके विरुद्ध थाना हरियाना में आईपीसी की धारा 506, 25 असलहा एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। प्रणव सहगल पहले ही सोढी कार बाजार दसूहा के मालिक की हत्या के मामले व शहीद भगत सिंह नगर जिले से संबंधित 3 अन्य इरादा कत्ल के मामलों में वांछित था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें