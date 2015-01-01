पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन:घर-घर शौचालय बनाने का 93 फीसदी कार्य मुकम्मल 31 जनवरी से पहले गांवों में बनेंगे सामुदायिक शौचालय

होशियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण फेज एक व दो की हुई ट्रेनिंग, अतिरिक्त डिप्टी कमिश्नर रहे मौजूद

जल सप्लाई व सैनीटेशन विभाग व ग्रामीण विकास व पंचायती राज विभाग का साझा ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम स्वच्छ भारत मिशन (ग्रामीण) फेज एक व दो के अंतर्गत करवाया गया। अतिरिक्त डिप्टी कमिश्नर(विकास) हरबीर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में करवाए गए इस ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम में गांवों का रुतबा ऊंचा उठाने के लिए सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही अलग-अलग स्कीमों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी मुहैया करवाई गई। इस प्रोग्राम में जिले के सभी ब्लाॅक के बीडीपीओ, जिला सैनीटेशन अधिकारी अश्वनी कुमार मट्टू, अलग-अलग मंडलों के कार्यकारी इंजीनियरों, सीडीएस व डिविजन लेवल को-ऑर्डिनेटर्स ने भाग लिया।

अतिरिक्त डिप्टी कमिश्नर(विकास) हरबीर सिंह ने सभी बीडीपीओ को फेज दो के कार्य समय पर व नियमानुसार करवाने के आदेश जारी किए। उन्होंने सामुदायिक शौचालय बनाने का कार्य 31 जनवरी 2021 से पहले करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने बताया कि गांवों में 15 वें वित्तीय कमिशन के अंतर्गत जो ग्रांट जारी की गई है, उसका 50 प्रतिशत गांव के मुख्य कार्यों के लिए गांवों में खर्च किया जाएगा, 25 प्रतिशत जल जीवन मिशन के लिए व 25 प्रतिशत स्वच्छ भारत मिशन(ग्रामीण) फेज-दो के लिए खर्च किया जाएगा। कार्यकारी इंजीनियर सिमरनजीत सिंह ने फेज एक व फेज दो के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि फेज एक में घर-घर शौचालय बनाने का कार्य 93 प्रतिशत मुकम्मल हो गया है, जिसके अंतर्गत लाभार्थियों को उनके खाते में 66.27 करोड़ रुपए डाल दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला होशियारपुर को शौच मुक्त घोषित कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसी तरह फेज दो का मुख्य उद्देश्य खुले में शौच मुक्त स्थिति को बनाए रखना, सामुदायिक शौचालयों का निर्माण व रख-रखाव, गीले व सूखे कूड़े का प्रबंधन करना, छप्पड़ों का नवीनीकरण करना आदि है।

3 लाख रुपए किए जाएंगे खर्च

उपमंडल इंजीनियर कम एडीएसओ नवनीत कुमार जिंदल ने बताया कि सामुदायिक शौचालय के निर्माण के लिए 3 लाख रुपए स्वच्छ ग्राम मिशन (ग्रामीण) के अंतर्गत खर्च किए जा सकते हैं, जिसमें 2,10,000 का राशि सरकारी की ओर से दी जाएगी व 90, 000 की राशि पंचायत की ओर से 15वें वित्तिय कमिशन के अंतर्गत मिली ग्रांट में से डाली जाएगी।

