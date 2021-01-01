पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों ने उड़ाई नींद:20 किसानों के ट्यूबवेल से 50 हजार कीमत की 500 फीट तार काट ले गए नशेड़ी, तांबा निकाल रुपये 350 किलो में बेच देते

होशियारपुर5 घंटे पहले
बाबा बूटा भगत सिंह मार्केट में चोरों द्वारा उखाड़ा गया लेंटर, यहीं से चोर अंदर दाखिल हुए थे। -भास्कर
  • गांव नंगल, चक्क राजू सिंह व बैंसतानी के किसानाें काे नुकसान

जिले के ब्लाॅक-1 के तहत गांव नंगल, चक्क राजू सिंह और बैंसतानी में चोरों ने वीरवार देर रात करीब 20 किसानों के ट्यूबवेलों की मोटरों पर लगी हाई वोल्टेज 500 फीट तार चोरी कर ली। इसका पता किसानों को तब लगा जब वह सुबह फसल को पानी लगाने के लिए अपने टयूबवेलों पर पहुंचे। किसानों का कहना है कि तार को नशेड़ी चुरा ले जाते हैं और आगे जलाकर इससे निकलने वाले तांबे को कबाड़ियों को 350 रुपए तक प्रति किलो के हिसाब से बेच देते हैं। इससे जो पैसे मिलते हैं, उससे नशा खरीद लेते हैं। किसान ओंकार सिंह ने बताया कि वह सुबह 7 बजे अपनी मोटर चलाने जब खेत पहुंचे तो देखा कि मोटर के लिए डाली 35 फीट की तार चोरी थी। इसके बाद आसपास के किसान भी जैसे-जैसे अपने टयूबवेलों पर पहुंचे तो देखा कि 20 किसानों के ट्यूबवेलों की तार काटकर चोरी हो चुकी है।

ओंकार सिंह ने बताया कि उसके टयूबवेल से 50 फीट, अमरजीत सिंह की 10 फीट, परमजीत सिंह के 2 टयूबवेलों से 30 फीट, राजवीर सिंह की 15 फीट, जोगिंदर सिंह के टयूबवेल की सबसे ज्यादा 120 फीट, खुशवीर सिंह गांव नंगल की 20 फीट, गुरमेल सिंह गांव नंगल की 20 फीट, हरविंदर सिंह की 15 फीट, बूटा सिंह की 15 फीट, गुरनेक सिंह की 10 फीट, बूटा सिंह की 20 फीट, मीरा की 15 फीट समेत तीर्थ सिंह के टयूबवेल को डाली 15 फीट की तार चोरी थी। इसके अलावा नंगल और चक्क राजू सिंह से संबंधित 7 अन्य किसानों के टयूबवेलों से नशेड़ी तार चोरी करके ले गए।

100 फीट की तार को जलाने पर निकल आता है लगभग 10 किलोग्राम तांबा- किसानों की जो 500 फीट तार नशेड़ी चोरी करके ले गए हैं, अगर बाजार में खरीदनी हो तो उसकी कीमत 50 हजार रुपए पड़ेगी।तार को दोबारा फिट करने पर किसानों को प्रति ट्यूबवेल 300 रुपए अलग खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। किसान तीर्थ सिंह, ओंकार सिंह, राजवीर सिंह ने कहा कि 100 फीट तार को जलाने पर लगभग 10 किलो तांबा निकलता है, जिसे नशेड़ी कबाड़िए को प्रति किलो 350 रुपए के हिसाब से बेचते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर 100 फीट 10 हजार रुपए की पड़ती है। किसानों ने पुलिस से चोरों व चोरी का तांबा खरीदने वाले लोगों पर भी कारवाई की मांग की है।

रात को टयूबवेलों की निगरानी का फैसला, सरपंच लगाएंगे ड्यूटियां
वीरवार रात ट्यूबवेलों पर नशेड़ियों की तरफ से की गई चोरी के मामले में तीनों गांव नंगल, चक्क और बैंसतानी के किसानों ने फैसला लिया है कि गांवों से सबंधित किसान रात के समय अपने-अपने गांवों के टयूबवेलों की निगरानी करेंगे। इस सबंधी बाकायदा सरपंच किसानों की ड्यूटी लगाएंगे। किसान अपनी बारी के मुताबिक रात को टयूबवेलों पर घूमकर पहरा देंगे।

करियाना स्टोर का लेंटर उखाड़ घुसे चोर, 70 हजार कैश ले गए -टांडा उड़मुड़|वीरवार रात चोरों ने उड़मुड़ में रेलवे फाटक के नजदीक करियाना दुकान की छत तोड़कर चोरी को अंजाम दिया। चोरों ने बाबा बूटा भगत मार्केट में लाल चंद करियाना स्टोर में वारदात को अंजाम देते हुए लगभग 70 हजार रुपए, 6 चेक बुक व अन्य कागजात चुरा लिए। दुकान मालिक नवनीत बहल व संजीव बहल ने बताया कि वीरवार रात को वह करीब 8 बजे दुकान बंद करके घर चले गए थे। चोरों ने दुकान के पीछे खाली प्लाॅट में सीढ़ी लगाई और दुकान की छत पर जाकर छत को तोड़ा और अंदर पहुंच गए। चोर काउंटर में पड़े लगभग 60 से 70 हजार रुपए व बैंक की 6 चेक बुक व अन्य जरूरी कागजात चुराकर ले गए। सूचना मिलने पर टांडा पुलिस से थाना मुखी बिक्रम सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे।

