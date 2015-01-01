पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कांग्रेस:एडवोकेट हरदीप हैप्पी साथियों सहित कांग्रेस में शामिल, सम्मानित

होशियारपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कैबिनेट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा द्वारा होशियारपुर में किए जा रहे विकास कार्यों से प्रभावित होकर और केंद्र सरकार की किसान व जन विरोधी नीतियों से तंग होकर लोग कांग्रेस के साथ जुड़े रहे हैं। शनिवार को एडवोकेट हरदीप सिंह हैप्पी साथियों सहित भाजपा को छोड़ कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए। एडवोकेट हरदीप सिंह हैप्पी को कैबिनेट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर अरोड़ा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस हमेशा

ही अपने कार्यकर्ताओं व देशहित की सोच रखने वाले लोगों का पार्टी में स्वागत करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि होशियारपुर में विकास कार्यों की गति रुकने नहीं दी जाएगी। इस दौरान नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन राकेश मरवाहा, पीएसआईडीसी के वाइस चेयरमैन ब्रह्म शंकर जिंपा, बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रधान कुलदीप सिंह, एडवोकेट अजय वालिया, एडवोकेट लवकेश ओहरी, मनमोहन कपूर, प्रतीक अरोड़ा, बरिंदर बिंदू, कैप्टन कर्म चंद, कुलदीप आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें