वार्डबंदी पर बीजेपी की तालाबंदी:नई वार्डबंदी के नक्शे की कॉपी न मिलने पर भाजपा नेताओं ने निगम दफ्तर पर जड़े ताले

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्य गेट को ताला लगाते भाजपा नेता ।
  • भाजपा नेता बोले- नई वार्डबंदी में हैं खामियां, निगम के अधिकारी जानबूझकर कॉपी नहीं दे रहे

निगम दफ्तर में नई वार्डबंदी के नक्शे की कॉपी न मिलने पर भाजपा नेताओं ने मंगलवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे नगर निगम दफ्तर में रोष प्रदर्शन किया और मुख्य गेट पर ताला जड़कर निगम अधिकारियों व पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस अवसर पर मौजूद भाजपा नेता शिव सूद, निपुण शर्मा, जिंदु सैनी, सतीश बावा, राजा सैनी, बिट्टू भाटिया,पोनी भट्टी, नीति तलवाड़, मीनू सेठी आदि ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार के संयुक्त सचिव द्वारा 22 अक्टूबर को होशियारपुर के वार्डों की नई वार्डबंदी के नक्शे की कॉपी नगर निगम के अधिकारियों तक पहुंच गई।

अंदर के गेट को ताला लगाती भाजपा नेत्रियां।
अंदर के गेट को ताला लगाती भाजपा नेत्रियां।

इस दौरान उनको जानकारी मिली कि जो नई वार्डबंदी हुई है, उसमें कुछ गड़बड़ी है, जिसको लेकर उनकी पार्टी के कई पार्षदों व नेताओं द्वारा उसकी कॉपी मांगी गई, जो उनको नहीं दी गई। उन्होंने कहा उनकी कॉपी न देना राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते हो रहा है जबकि कांग्रेस पार्टी के छोटे से लेकर बड़े कार्यकर्ता इस नक्शे की कॉपी को जेब में लेकर घूम रहे हैं।

अंदर नहीं जा पाए निगम के एसई।
अंदर नहीं जा पाए निगम के एसई।

इस दौरान भाजपा नेताओं ने पहले नगर निगम के अंदर के गेट पर ताला जड़ दिया। बाद में मुख्य गेट पर पर भी ताला लगा दिया और बाहर बैठकर नगर निगम के अधिकारियों और पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। नगर निगम के एसई रणजीत सिंह ने उनको विश्वास दिलवाया कि कॉपी उनको दे दी जाएगी, लेकिन इस समय टेक्निकल कारणों से वह कॉपी नहीं दे सकते। लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारी उनकी बात से सहमत नहीं हुए और नारेबाजी करने लगे। शाम करीब साढ़े 5 बजे ताला खोला गया।

