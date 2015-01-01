पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:बोनी बने अमृतसर शहरी के सहायक ऑब्जर्वर,जिम्मेदारी के लिए जनता और पार्टी प्रधान का किया धन्यवाद

अजनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिअद बादल के प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल की ओर से हलका अजनाला से इंचार्ज एवं पूर्व संसदीय सचिव अमरपाल सिंह बोनी अजनाला को अमृतसर शहरी का सहायक आॅब्जर्वर नियुक्त किया गया। वहीं, बुधवार को अजनाला वासियों ने बोनी अजनाला काे कार्यालय में सम्मानित किया। बोनी ने पार्टी प्रधान तथा पूरी लीडरशीप का धन्यवाद किया और कहा कि वह अपनी जिम्मेदारी तनदेही के साथ निभाएंंगे। बोनी अजनाला ने

अजनाला निवासियों का उनका करने के लिए धन्यवाद किया और आश्वासन दिया कि पार्टी की मजबूती और अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के हक में आखिरी सांस तक खड़े रहेंगे। इस दौरान पूर्व चेयरमैन चौधरी अशोक मन्न, स्त्री अकाली दल नेता मामा अवतार कौर, पूर्व पार्षद प्रदीप कुमार बांटा, दीपू अरोड़ा, पूर्व पार्षद जसपाल भट्टी, पूर्व पार्षद बलजिंदर सिंह माहल, बाबा बिल्लू शाहजी, पूर्व पार्षद रशपल सिंह काली, विपन खत्री, शिव चाहाल, जोजी सलवान, गुरजीत सिंह नगीना, बीबी जगदीश कौर, शालू शर्मा, धर्मिंदर प्रिंस, लक्की बेदी, चिंटू अजनाला, कश्मीर सिंह काकू उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें