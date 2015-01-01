पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैग वितरित:खालसा गर्ल्स स्कूल सिंह सभा में 150 बच्चों को बूट और बैग वितरित किए

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विकास कुमरा वेलफेयर सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष ऋषि कुमरा ने बताया कि सोसायटी की तरफ से खालसा गर्ल्स स्कूल सिंह सभा में 150 बच्चों को बूट और बैग वितरित किए गए। इस दौरान अमृतसर से समाज सेविका मनदीप कौर सिद्धू टांगरा मुख्य तौर पर शामिल हुए। इस मौके पर मनदीप कौर ने लोगों से अपील की है कि जो पैसा हम लड़कियों की शादियों में खर्च कर रहे हैं उन पैसों से हमें लड़की की अच्छी पढ़ाई करवानी चाहिए और उसको स्टैंड करना और लड़कियों को हर कार्य में आगे लेकर आना चाहिए। नारी शक्ति को जागरूक करना चाहिए और उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले ही वह कुंडली में किसानों के हक में जाकर आए

हैं और हम सभी को नौजवानों को सभी देशवासियों को किसानों का साथ देना चाहिए। इस मौके पर एसएचओ सिटी गोबिंद कुमार बंटी, जिला शिक्षा अफसर सुखविंदर सिंह ने स्कूल की लड़कियों को कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और आपसी दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए जागरूक किया। इस मौके पर समाज सेविका मंजू शर्मा, अरुणा कुमरा, स्कूल प्रिंसिपल सीमा शर्मा, प्रधान बलराज चौहान, स्कूल टीचर रजनीश, नवीन खना जालंधर, मंजू सैनी, नीरज सैनी, विवेक कपूर, अंकुर चोपड़ा कनेडा, अश्वनी जैरथ समेत सहित गणमान्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें