शिकंजा:रिश्वतखोर एएसआई ने शिकायतकर्ता को फोन करके बुलाया केस निपटाने के लिए 20 हजार रुपए मांगे, लेते ही पकड़ा गया

होशियारपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विजीलेंस ब्यूरो ने 20 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट का एएसआई

विजीलेंस ब्यूरो जालंधर रेंज ने स्थानीय एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट के एएसआई पवन कुमार को 20 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया है। सीनियर कप्तान पुलिस विजीलेंस ब्यूरो जालंधर रेंज दलजिन्दर सिंह ढिल्लों ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता मनिन्दर शर्मा निवासी बाहटीवाल, थाना गढ़दीवाल की शिकायत पर डीएसपी विजीलेंस ब्यूरो होशियारपुर निरंजन सिंह की निगरानी में यह कार्रवाई की गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता का ज्योतिष का काम है और रजिन्दर सिंह निवासी नंदाचौर व गुरचरन सिंह निवासी माहकोट जिला मोगा उसके दोस्त हैं। रजिन्दर के पास एक वर्ना कार थी, जिसका सौदा उसने 7 लाख रुपए में गुरचरन सिंह से किया। 2 लाख रुपए टोकन मनी रजिन्दर सिंह के खाते में ट्रांसफर करनी थी, लेकिन किसी कारण पैसे ट्रांसफर नहीं हुए। इस पर रजिन्दर सिंह ने गुरचरन सिंह को कहा कि यह पैसे मनिन्दर के खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दे, जो उसने भेज दिए। शिकायतकर्ता ने आगे यह रकम रजिन्दर सिंह के बैंक खाते में उसी दिन ट्रांसफर कर दी। इसके बाद रजिन्दर सिंह ने न तो गाड़ी दी और न पैसे वापस किए। गुरचरन सिंह ने शिकायतकर्ता के खिलाफ मानवीय तस्करी संबंधी एक दरखास्त एसएसपी को दी, जो पड़ताल के लिए आर्थिक अपराध शाखा -2 को भेजी गई। बाद में रजिन्दर सिंह और गुरचरन सिंह का 2 लाख रुपए लेन-देन संबंधी पंचायत की हाजिरी में राजीनामा हो गया। इसकी काॅपी आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के एएसआई बलविन्दर सिंह के कहने पर स्टेनो को सौंप दी गई।

करीब एक हफ्ता पहले एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट से एएसआई पवन का शिकायतकर्ता को फोन आया और कहा कि उसके खिलाफ शिकायत पेंडिंग है, जिस पर उसने बताया कि इस संबंधी राजीनामे की काॅपी पहले ही दी जा चुकी है। इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार ने शिकायतकर्ता को आकर मिलने के लिए कहा, जिस पर वह अगले दिन वहां गए तो एएसआई पवन ने मामला निपटाने की एवज में 50 हजार रुपए रिश्वत की मांग की। बाद में वह 20 हजार रुपए पर राजी हो गया। विजीलेंस ब्यूरो को शिकायत मिलने के बाद इंस्पेक्टर मनमोहन सिंह आदि की टीम ने पवन को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर रिश्वत की रकम बरामद की। शिकायतकर्ता के बयानों पर रिश्वत रोकथाम एक्ट की धारा 7 के अंतर्गत विजीलैंस ब्यूरो जालंधर रेंज में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

