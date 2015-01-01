पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना:कल डीसी दफ्तर पर धरने में शामिल होने का आह्वान

टांडा उड़मुड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए 14 दिसंबर को डीसी दफ्तर के सामने दिए जा रहे धरने की तैयारी के लिए किरती किसान यूनियन और पेंडू मजदूर यूनियन पंजाब के सदस्यों ने गांव टाहली, चोहाना, जलाल डोगरा, अकबरपुर, जलालपुर, नंगली, रड़ा, टांडा में मोटरसाइकिल मार्च निकाला। इसके बाद वे टोल प्लाजा लाचोवाल पर चल रहे धरने में शामिल हुए।

मार्च में युवाओं ने लोगों को 14 दिसंबर को डीसी दफ्तर के सामने धरने में शामिल होकर एकता का सबूत देने का आह्वान किया। यूनियन नेताओं ने कहा कि ‘तीनों कृषि कानून चूरो-चूर, इससे कम कुछ नहीं मंज़ूर’। उन्होंने कहा कि मंत्रियों ने स्पष्ट तौर पर 5 दिसंबर को 3 एक्ट रद्द करने की मांग पर विचार करने की पेशकश की थी लेकिन पुराने प्रस्ताव के साथ वापस आ गए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ‘किसानी को पहल दे’ और

किसानों के मुद्दों पर स्पष्टीकरण दे। उन्होंने कृषि मंत्री के दावे का विरोध किया है कि किसान यूनियनों ने सरकार के खास मामलों के हल की पेशकश पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी और वह चले गए हैं। उन्होंने किसान जत्थेबंदियां हमेशा बातचीत के लिए तैयार रहती हैं। इस मौके पर यूनियन नेता गुरप्रीत सिंह, नावल गिल, ओंकार सिंह धामी, रंजीत सिंह साकी शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें