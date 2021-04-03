पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:उम्मीदवार 12 तक जमा करवाएं अपनी पेंटिंग व स्लोगन

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बेटी-बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के अंतर्गत उम्मीदवारों के लिए करवाएंगे प्रतियोगिता : डीसी बोलीं

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ‘बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ’ अभियान के अंतर्गत जिला स्तरीय पेंटिंग व स्लोगन राइटिंग प्रतियोगिता करवाई जा रही है, जिस संबंधी इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपनी पेंटिंग व स्लोगन 12 फरवरी तक जमा करवा सकते हैं। जानकारी देते डिप्टी कमिश्नर अपनीत रियात ने बताया कि महिला सशक्तिकरण, लिंग समानता, लड़कियों की शिक्षा को प्रोत्साहित करने, महिलाओं के विरुद्ध हिंसा का खात्मा, समान रोजगार के अवसर, बाल विवाह, बच्चियों को बचाने संबंधी विषयों पर यह प्रतियोगिता करवाई जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता के लिए इच्छुक ओपन कैटेगरी के उम्मीदवार अपनी पेंटिंग जिला बाल सुरक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. हरप्रीत कौर मोबाइल नंबर 98765-91722 को निजी रूप से जमा करवा सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी(एलिमेंट्री) कार्यालय में संदीप कुमार मोबाइल नंबर 98880-82796 को व कॉलेज विद्यार्थी अपनी पेंटिंग जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी(सेकेंडरी) कार्यालय में परमजीत सिंह मोबाइल नंबर 70099-23427 को निजी रूप में जमा करवाएं। उन्होंने बताया कि पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता के सभी उम्मीदवार एक पुष्टीकरण मैसेज अपनी पेंटिंग की जमा करवाई तिथि, समय, नाम, पता व फोन नंबर सहित ई-मेल bbbphos@gmail.com पर भेजें। डीसी ने बताया कि पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता में पहले, दूसरे व तीसरे स्थान पर आने वाले विजेताओं को क्रमश: दस हजार, आठ हजार व पांच 5 हजार रुपए नकद

पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा दो-दो हजार के 20 सांत्वना पुरस्कार भी दिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि स्लोगन राइटिंग प्रतियोगिता के सभी उम्मीदवार अपने स्लोगन व पुष्टीकरण मैसेज अपने स्लोगन के साथ नाम, पता व फोन नंबर आदि सहित bbbphos@gmail.com पर 12 फरवरी दोपहर 3 बजे तक भेजें। उन्होंने बताया कि स्लोगन राइटिंग प्रतियोगिता के पहले, दूसरे व तीसरे स्थान पर आने वाले विजेताओं को क्रमश: पांच हजार, तीन हजार व दो हजार रुपए नकद पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा व 500-500 रुपए के 50 सांत्वना पुरस्कार भी दिए जाएंगे।

