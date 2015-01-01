पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झगड़ा:लड़ाई-झगड़े के मामले में 6 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
चब्बेवाल थाने में 6 लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं सहित मामला दर्ज किया गया है। शिकायतकर्ता गुरमेल सिंह पुत्र रतना राम निवासी जट्टपुर थाना चब्बेवाल ने बताया कि वह 8 नवम्बर को 7 बजे शाम अपने घर के बाहर आया तो बुध दयाल, जगदीश कुमार उर्फ गुगली पुत्र धर्म दयाल, दर्शन राम पुत्र बतना राम, संदीप कुमार पुत्र दर्शन राम निवासी जट्टपुर ने दस्ती बैट और डंडों सहित उसके घर के बाहर खड़े थे जो उसके साथ गाली-गलौज करने लग गए जब उसने इसका विरोध किया तो उन्होंने मेरे साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

जब शोर मचाया तो मेरे चाचा के बेटे रवि कुमार भी मौके पर पहुंच तो शकुंतला पत्नी दर्शन राम और बबली पुत्री दर्शन राम सभी निवासी जट्टपुर ने पकड़ लिया और उनके साथ भी मार की। एएसआई गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि गुरमेल सिंह की शिकायत पर बुध दयाल, जगदीश कुमार, दर्शन राम, संदीप कुमार, शकुंतला और बबली के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

