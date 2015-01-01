पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:सीएचवी ठेका कर्मियों ने सैलरी न मिलने के विरोध में की नारेबाजी

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 दिसंबर को उपमुख्य इंजीनियर के दफ्तर के आगे करेंगे प्रदर्शन

पावरकॉम एंड ट्रांस्को ठेका मुलाजिम यूनियन के नेताओं की मीटिंग मंगलवार को उपमुख्य इंजीनियर के दफ्तर के आगे हुई, जिसमें पावरकॉम और कंपनी के अधिकारियों द्वारा की जा रही धक्केशाही के खिलाफ चर्चा के बाद 16 दिसंबर को ऑफिस के आगे रोष प्रदर्शन का फैसला लिया गया। इस दौरान मुलाजिमों ने मुलाजिम विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की गई।

सर्कल प्रधान इंदरप्रीत सिंह, डिवीजन प्रधान इंदरजीत सिंह, सचिव कुलवीर सिंह ने जारी बयान में कहा कि पावरकॉम सीएचवी ठेका मुलाजिमों को समय पर सैलरी की अदायगी नहीं कर रही। 3 नवंबर को उपमुख्य इंजीनियर दफ्तर मीटिंग में कंपनी अधिकारियों की मीटिंग में कंपनी की ओर से लिखित रूप में दिया गया था कि हर महीने की 10 तरीख तक हर मुलाजिम के बैंक खाते में सैलरी डाल दी जाएगी। उक्त मीटिंग में

उपमंडल के उच्च अधिकारी भी शामिल थे। बावजूद पावरकाॅम अधिकारियों ने सीएचवी मुलाजिमों के साथ धक्का किया और उनकी 2 दिन की गैरहाजिरी लगवा दी, जबकि उनका धरना सिर्फ एक दिन का था और दूसरे दिन मीटिंग रखी थी। मुलाजिमों की गैरहाजिरी लगवाकर उनके साथ बेइंसाफी की गई है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पावरकॉम के अधिकारी उनके साथ धक्केशाही कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि समय पर सैलरी न मिलने के कारण सभी मुलाजिमों को घरेलू समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें