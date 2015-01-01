पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाकिस्तानी बच्चे का मामले:6 साल से जुवेनाइल होम में बंद बच्चे पर पाकिस्तान के एक परिवार का दावा

  • बीएसएफ ने 2014 में डेरा बाबा नानक बाॅर्डर क्रास करते पकड़ा था
  • परिवार ने पाक के पूर्व मंत्री अंसार बर्नी के जरिए अमृतसर की वकील से संपर्क साधा, पहचान के लिए फोटो व निशानियां भेजीं

पिछले 6 साल से जुवेनाइल होम होशियारपुर में बंद एक पाकिस्तानी (गूंगे-बहरा) बच्चे के मामले में पाकिस्तान का एक परिवार सामने आया है। उसने दावा किया है कि यह बच्चा उनका हो सकता है। इसके लिए उन्होंने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व मंत्री एवं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील अंसार बर्नी और अमृतसर में ह्युमन राइट्स की वकील नवजोत कौर चब्बा से संपर्क किया है। साल 2014 में डेरा बाबा नानक के बाॅर्डर से करीब 13-14 साल का बच्चा जो न तो सुन सकता है और न ही बोल सकता है, भारत में दाखिल हो गया था, जिसे बीएसएफ ने पकड़कर पहले गुरदासपुर और फिर होशियारपुर के जुवेनाइल होम में भेज दिया। पिछले तकरीबन 6 साल से वह यहां पर है और अब करीब 22 साल करीब का हो चुका है। शुक्रवार को अंसार बर्नी ने अमृतसर की वकील नवजोत कौर चब्बा से संपर्क किया, जिसमें उन्होंने उन्हें बताया कि एक पाकिस्तान का एक परिवार सामने आया है जिनका कहना है कि भारत में बंद यह बच्चा उनका हो सकता है। इसके बाद नवजाैत कौर ने भास्कर कार्यालय होशियारपुर में संपर्क किया। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी इस बच्चे का मामला दैनिक भास्कर ने उठाया था। उन्होंने दो तस्वीरें भेजी, जिसमें एक उस परिवार की है जोकि उर्दू में लिखे हुए एक इश्तिहार को लेकर जोकि उनके बच्चे की गुमशुदगी का है और एक तस्वीर बच्चे की है। साथ में उन्होंने कुछ निशानियां भी बच्चे संबंधी बताई थीं, जिसमें बच्चे के गले और टांग पर जलने का निशान और हाथ की एक उंगली पर टांकों के निशान हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह निशानियां जुवेनाइल होम में बंद पाकिस्तानी बच्चे पर हैं तो फिर आगे की कार्रवाई हो सकती है। उनकी ओर से भेजी तस्वीरें और निशानियों को जानने के लिए सबसे पहले भास्कर ने जिले की डीसी से भी संपर्क किया और बाद में जुवेनाइल होम के सुपरिंटेंडेंट नरेश कुमार से संपर्क कर उन्हें यह सारी बच्चे संबंधी निशानियां बताईं।

बच्चे के गले पर जलने व उंगली पर चोट के निशान मिले, पर तस्वीरें नहीं पहचान पाया

हालांकि परिवार की तरफ से जो उसके बचपन और परिवार की जो तस्वीर भेजी गई है, उसे युवक पहचान नहीं सका और न ही यह बता पाया कि तस्वीरें उससे संबंधित हैं या नहीं। हालांकि गले पर जलने और उंगली पर टांकों के निशान जरूर मिले हैं। हालांकि वह हाथ की चोट संबंधी भी साफ तौर पर कुछ नहीं बता पा रहा लेकिन यह बच्चा अपनी कुछ चोटों संबंधी यह बता रहा है कि बर्फ से गिर कर चोटें आई थीं। यह बातें अंसार बर्नी तक पहुंचा दी गई हैं।

इंटरनेशनल रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी के सदस्य भी 2018 में कर चुके बच्चे से मुलाकात
बच्चे की पहचान को लेकर इंटरनेशनल रेडक्राॅस सोसायटी भी बच्चे कई बार कोशिश कर चुकी है। करीब 2 साल पहले 30 जनवरी 2018 को सोसायटी के सदस्य जुवेनाइल होम में आए थे और बच्चे से मुलाकात कर पाकिस्तान के कई स्थानों की तस्वीरें भी दिखाई थीं, जिन्हें उसने पहचान लिया था। उसने इशारों इशारों में यह बात समझाई थी कि वह पहाड़ी इलाके का रहना वाला है। उसने बताया था कि वह तीन दिन लगातार चल कर डेरा बाबा नानक बाॅर्डर पर पहुंचा था और वह इस मामले में 3 महीने की सजा भी काट चुका है। हालांकि शुरुआत में पहचान के इस दौर में कोई खास बात सामने नहीं आई और इसके लिए अब उस परिवार को साबित करना होगा कि उनका बच्चा 2014 से पहले का लापता है । आगे की कार्रवाई भारत-पाक सरकार की ओर से शुरू कर दी जाएगी। आखिर में डीएनए टेस्ट से ही यह साबित हो पाएगा कि यह बच्चा उनका है या नहीं?

अभी कुछ नहीं कह सकते हैं : नरेश कुमार
जुवेनाइल होम के सुपरिंटेंडेट नरेश कुमार ने कहा कि अभी इस मामले में कुछ भी कहना संभव नहीं है। पहले भी कई कोशिशें हो चुकी हैं। यहां तक कि कौंसिल एक्सेस भी इस बच्चे को मिल चुका है वह सरकार को लिख चुके हैं कि यह बच्चा बड़ा हो चुका है और इसे कहीं और तबदील कर दिया जाए।

बच्चे की पहचान को हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे
अमृतसर की वकील नवजोत कौर चब्बा ने कहा कि बच्चे की पहचान के लिए हरसंभव कोशिश करेंगे। उन्हें अंसार बर्नी ने संपर्क किया और अब जो सारी बातें सामने आई हैं। यह उन्हें बता दी गई हैं।

