भिडंत:सैनिकों को छोड़ने दिल्ली जा रही इनोवा व अर्टिगा में भिडंत, सैनिक व दंपति घायल

गढ़शंकर3 घंटे पहले
होशियारपुर-गढ़शंकर मार्ग पर इनोवा व अर्टिगा गाड़ी की आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई, जिसके चलते एक गाड़ी में सवार दंपति को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं जबकि इनोवा में यात्रा कर रहे जवान भी घायल हुए हैं। सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए गढ़शंकर के निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। इनोवा के चालक इरनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि वह सैनिकों को जम्मू से लेकर दिल्ली छोड़ने जा रहा था। इस दौरान जब वह गढ़शंकर के पास पहुंचा तो सामने से आ रही अर्टिगा गाड़ी जोकि मोड़ काट रही थी के साथ टक्कर हो गई। पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

