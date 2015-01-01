पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण:फतेहगढ़ में 16 लाख से बनने वाली सड़क का निर्माण शुरू

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
उद्योग एवं वाणिज्य मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने सोमवार को वार्ड नंबर 13 के मोहल्ला फतेहगढ़ से टीबी अस्पताल तक बनने वाली सड़क के निर्माण कार्य की शुरुआत करवाई। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कहा कि करीब 16 लाख रुपए की लागत से इस सड़क का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि होशियारपुर के अलग-अलग वार्डों में विकास कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने हमेशा विकास की बात की है और राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर विकास कार्य करवाएं हैं।

सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने कहा कि आज प्रदेश के हर क्षेत्र में रिकार्डतोड़ विकास कार्य हुए हैं। प्रदेश में जहां औद्योगिक ढांचा मजबूत हुआ है वहीं आम लोगों तक हर बुनियादी सुविधाएं पहुंचाई गई है। इस अवसर पर इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट राकेश मरवाहा, अजीत, अमरजीत कौर सैनी, जतिंदर कौर, राजिंदर परमार, सुरिंदर सिंह, रणजीत कौर आदि मौजूद रहे।

