कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 28 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले 200 एक्टिव केस, 6,109 ठीक हो चुके

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए 1374 नए सैंपल लिए व 1596 की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त र्हई, जिसमें 28 नए केस आए। अब जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 6535 हो गई है। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने कहा कि जिले में कोविड 19 के अब तक कुल 1,74,602 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं जिनमें से 167666 सैंपल निगेटिव जबकि 1596 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। 133 सैंपल इनवैनिड हुए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 226 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 200 है जबकि 6109 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि 28 पॉजिटिव केसों में से 5 केस शहर से और 23 केस अन्य सेहत केंद्रों से संबंधित हैं। उन्होंने त्योहारी सीजन में लोगांे से भीड़भाड़ वाली जगह पर जाने से बचने की अपील की है।

