पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टास्क फोर्स:कोरोना वैक्सीन संबंधी ब्लॉक टास्क फोर्स का हुआ गठन

टांडा उड़मुड़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसडीएम दसूहा रणदीप सिंह हीर के दिशा निर्देशों अधीन कोविड-19 वैक्सीन संबंधी ब्लॉक टांडा टास्क फोर्स कमेटी का गठन किया। जिसकी शनिवार को पहली बैठक सरकारी अस्पताल टांडा में की गई। इस मौके एसएमओ टांडा डॉ. प्रीत महिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि सरकारी दिशा निर्देश तहत इस टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया, जिसका काम कोरोना वैक्सीन आने पर उसको पूरे ब्लॉक में सुचारू ढंग के साथ लगाना है ताकि लोगों

को इस नामुराद बीमारी से छुटकारा मिल सके। टास्क फोर्स में नायब तहसीलदार टांडा ओंकार सिंह चेयरमैन व एसएमओ टांडा कन्वीनर होंगे। इसके साथ ही टीम में स्थानीय समाज सेवक, जरनैल सिंह, कारज साधक अफसर कमलजिंदर सिंह, बीपीईओ टांडा, वाइस चेयरपर्सन पंचायत समिति, टांडा इंचार्ज एनसीसी, इंचार्ज एनएसएस, एसडीओ लोक निर्माण विभाग और समाज सेवी संगठन शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें