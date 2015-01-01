पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:8 माह से बंद जिला लाइब्रेरी दोबारा खोलने की मांग

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घंटाघर के पास स्थित 81 साल पुरानी लाइब्रेरी में नशेड़ियों-जुआरियों का कब्जा

घंटाघर के पास स्थित 81 साल पुरानी जिला लाइब्रेरी कोरोना महामारी के चलते पिछले करीब 8 महीने से बंद होने के कारण इन दिनों नशेड़ियों व जुआरियों का अड्डा बन गई है। वहीं, सफाई न होने के कारण यहां जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लगे हैं।

शहरवासियों ने अब इसे दोबारा खोलने की मांग उठाई है। हैरानी की बात है कि जिले की सबसे पुरानी लाइब्रेरी की कोराना महामारी के दौरान नगर निगम अधिकारियों ने सफाई तक नहीं करवाई। यहां नशेड़ी देर रात आकर नशा करते हैं और जुआ खेलते रहते हैं। जगह-जगह ताश के पत्ते और शराब की खाली बोतलें व नशीली दवाईयों की शीशियां और कैप्सूलों के खाली पत्ते पड़े हुए हैं।

कोरोना से पहले यहां रोजाना 60 से 70 लोग रोजाना आते थे

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए शहरवासी गौतम, रंजीत कुमार, बलवीर सिंह, संजीव शर्मा, दिनेश कुमार, राल लाल समेत दर्जन के करीब लोगों ने बताया कि वह उक्त लाइब्रेरी में रोजाना आते रहे हैं। अब सरकार द्वारा सरकारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक सार्वजनिक स्थान खोल दिए गए हैं तो उक्त लाइब्रेरी भी खोल देनी चाहिए। बावजूद अभी तक उक्त लाइब्रेरी को नहीं खोला गया है।

लाइब्रेरी जब खुलेगी पहले बता देंगे, सफाई भी करवा देंगे : एडीसी अमित

सरकारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक अभी लाइब्रेरी खोलने का कोई निर्देश नहीं है। जब भी उक्त लाइब्रेरी को खोला जाएगा उससे एक दिन पहले मीडिया को जानकारी दे दी जाएगी। 7-8 महीने से बंद रहने के कारण वहां अगर सफाई नहीं हुई है तो पहल के आधार पर वहां सफाई करवा दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें