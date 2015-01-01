पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करने, महंगाई भत्ते की किस्तें देने और कच्चे कामगारों को पक्का करने की मांग

हाेशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब-यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स फ्रंट ने मांगें न मानने पर फूंकी राज्स सरकार की अर्थी

पंजाब -यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स सांझा फ्रंट की तरफ से मांगों को हल करवाने और सरकार की तरफ से मीटिंगों में मानी मांगों को लागू न करने के खिलाफ किए जा रहे संघर्ष को आगे चलाते ब्लाॅक, जिला और सूबा स्तरीय रैलियां करने का प्रोग्राम बनाया गया है। सांझा फ्रंट की तरफ से गई जिला इकाई की मीटिंग में बनाए गए प्रोग्राम के तहत पंजाब-यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स सांझा फ्रंट तहसील होशियारपुर की तरफ से मिनी सचिवालय में विशाल तहसील स्तरीय अर्थी फूंक रैली की गई। पससफ (1406,22 -बी) के तहसील सचिव अमरजीत सिंह ग्रोवर, पससफ (सज्जन) के नेता राम प्रसाद ढीमरे, पेंशनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन नेता सूरज प्रकाश आनंद, पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष समिति के नेता हरबिंदर सिंह, पंजाब पेंशनर्स यूनियन नेता ओंकार सिंह, पंजाब नगर निगम कर्मचारी संगठन के प्रधान राजा हंस का नेतृत्व में की गई इस अर्थी फूंक रैली में विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे साझे फ्रंट के सूबा कनवीनर साथी सतीश राणा ने पिछले समय के दौरान किए संघर्ष और सरकार की नीतियों संबंधी चर्चा की।

उनकी तरफ से साझे फ्रंट की 19 नवंबर को की जाने वाली जिला स्तरीय और 9 दिसंबर को पटियाला में से जाने वाली विशाल प्रांतीय रैली के साथ ही 26 नवंबर को हो रही देश व्यापक हड़ताल में पूरी ताकत के साथ शामिल होने की अपील की। रैली को संबोधन करते साझे फ्रंट के नेताओं कुलवंत सिंह सैनी, इंद्रजीत विर्दी, प्रधान दलीप कुमार, बलवीर सिंह सैनी, पवन कुमार, डाॅ. तरलोचन सिंह, मनजीत सिंह सैनी, सुनील शर्मा ने कहा कि सूबा सरकार कच्चे कामगारों को पक्का करने, पुरानी पेंशन लागू करने, मंहगाई भत्तों की किस्तें जारी करने, वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू करने, आशा वर्करों, आंगनबाड़ी, मिड-डे मील वर्करों को कम से कम मेहनताना के दायरे में लाने, 2400 रुपए सालाना प्रोफेशनल टैक्स खत्म करने से मुकर रही है, जिस कारण मुलाजिमों और पेंशनरों का संघर्ष और तेज होगा।

रैली के दौरान अलग-अलग वक्ताओं की तरफ से किसान जत्थेबंदियां की तरफ से किए जा रहे संघर्ष का समर्थन करते हुए उनकी तरफ से किए जा रहे लगातार संघर्ष में भी पूर्ण तौर पर समर्थन करने का एलान किया। रैली के बाद एकत्रित मुलाजिमों और पेंशनरों की तरफ से रोष मार्च निकालकर मिनी सचिवालय के गेट के आगे पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी। इस मौके पर पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की गई। इस मौके पर राकेश कुमार महलांवाली, प्रिंसिपल हरजीत सिंह, मनोहर सिंह सैनी, महेंदर सिंह हीर, अमरीक सिंह, जीवन राम, जोगा सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह मकीमपुर आदि नेता भी उपस्थित रहे।

