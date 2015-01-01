पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:अंतिम संस्कार की लकड़ी के दाम बढ़ाने पर निगम दफ्तर में प्रदर्शन

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निगम द्वारा श्मशानघाट में अंतिम संस्कार के लिए दी जाने वाली लकड़ी के दाम बढ़ाने के विरोध में संघर्ष कमेटी व लोकल बाॅडी सेल बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष कर्मवीर बाली की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को नगर निगम कार्यालय के आगे धरना देकर मांगपत्र सौंपा। बाली ने कहा कि सरकार के आदेश पर निगम ने अंतिम संस्कार की लकड़ी के दाम 750 रुपए से 1070 रुपए कर दिए हैं, जो जनता से सरासर अन्याय है।

इसे कम किया जाए। सरकार को चाहिए कि श्मशान भूमि में संस्कार के बाद मृतक के परिजनों को दान देने की रसीद दी जाए। इस अवसर पर नवल किशोर कालिया, कृपाल सिंह, गुरमीत सैनी, रजिन्द्र सिंह, हंस राज, नीरज शर्मा, रवि कुमार, विनय, ममता रानी, अशोक, बलवीर कौर, विद्या देवी, प्रवीण कुमारी, कुलदीप सिंह, चंदकौर, संजय मैथ्यू, प्रवीन बाली, नीटा, लक्की, सुरेश, राजू, बलवीर चंद आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें