हादसा:2 ट्रकों की टक्कर में चालक की मौत, हादसे के बाद रोड पर बिखरी लोड लक्कड़, 16 घंटे तक प्रभावित रहा ट्रैफिक

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रयात बाहरा कॉलेज के पास हादसा, सड़क पर खड़ा खराब ट्रक भी हुआ क्षतिग्रस्त

होशियारपुर-चंडीगढ़ रोड पर रयात बाहरा कॉलेज के आगे मंगलवार देर रात करीब 11 बजे 2 ट्रकों की भीषण टक्कर में एक ट्रक चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि 2 अन्य मामूली जख्मी हो गए। हादसे में मारे गए ट्रक चालक की पहचान हरदीप सिंह (42) निवासी यमुना नगर के तौर पर हुई है। वह होशियारपुर से ट्रक में लक्कड़ लोड कर यमुना नगर जा रहा था। लक्कड़ सड़क पर बिखरने के कारण बुधवार दाेपहर बाद करीब 3 बजे तक 16 घंटे ट्रैफिक प्रभावित हुआ। हालांकि पुलिस सुबह से ही क्रेन लगाकर लक्कड़ उठाने में लगी रही, लेकिन सड़क क्लियर करते शाम के 3 बज गए। चब्बेवाल पुलिस ने मृतक ट्रक चालक के छोटे भाई के बयान पर एक ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। हादसे में ट्रक के परखचे उड़ गए।

यमुनानगर जा रहा था ट्रक चालक
मृतक के भाई सोनू ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसका बड़ा भाई हरदीप सिंह (42) अपने ट्रक (एचआर 38 एम 9730) में होशियारपुर से लक्कड़ लोड कर यमुना नगर आ रहा था। जब वह रयात कॉलेज के आगे पहुंचा तो चब्बेवाल से आ रहे सीमेंट से भरे ट्रक (पीबी 07 यू 2224) ने सामने से टक्कर मार दी। इससे ट्रक सड़क किनारे खड़े एक और ट्रक से टकराने के बाद पलट गया। हादसे के बाद सीमेंट से लोड ट्रक का चालक फरार हो गया। मौके पर पहुंचे एएसआई राजविंदर सिंह और सुरजीत सिंह ने ट्रक में फंसे चालक के शव को बाहर निकाला व सिविल में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया। तीनों ट्रक पुलिस ने कब्जे में ले लिए हैं।

