अंतिम संस्कार:डीएसपी ने निष्पक्ष जांच का आश्वासन दिया, 48 घंटे बाद इंदरजीत का परिवार वालों ने किया अंतिम संस्कार

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मां हरभजन कौर को संभालते परिजन। (इनसेट) मृतक इंदरजीत।
  • मोहल्ला सलवाड़ा के व्यक्ति की जंडियाला में पुलिस की गोली लगने से मौैत का मामला

7 दिसंबर को शाम साढ़े करीब 6 बजे अमृतसर के जंडियाला में पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए मोहल्ला सलवाड़ा के इंदरजीत (40) के परिजनों और मोहल्लावासियों ने शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे शव को नालोइयां चौक में रखकर प्रदर्शन कर 4 घंटे चक्का जाम किया था। प्रशासन ने शनिवार तीन बजे तक का समय मांगा था, इसी संबंध में अधिकारियों ने परिवार और गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के साथ मीटिंग की। डीएसपी जगदीश अत्री

ने बताया कि परिवार को निष्पक्ष जांच का आश्वासन दिया गया है तब जाकर परिवार मृतक इंदरजीत के संस्कार को राजी हुआ। शनिवार शाम चार बजे मृतक इंदरजीत के शव का अंतिम संस्कार पुराना हरियाना रोड स्थित श्मशानघाट में किया गया। इस दौरान मृतक के छोटे भाई मनिंदर ने मुखाग्नि दी। अंतिम विदाई देने के लिए पूर्व मंत्री तीक्ष्ण सूद, बसपा नेता भगवान चौहान, कांग्रेसी लीडर सहित मोहल्ला निवासी मौजूद थे।

पुलिस की एनकाउंटर थ्योरी को अभी भी समझ नहीं पा रहे परिजन

जंडियाला पुलिस के अनुसार 7 दिसंबर को अंबाला के पास से एक डॉक्टर की फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी को शाम करीब 4.45 बजे इंदरजीत छीनकर पंजाब की तरफ भागा। सूचना के बाद उसी शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे के करीब जंडियाला के पास मानांवाला बैरियर पर सीआईए स्टाफ अमृतसर की टीम ने नाकाबंदी कर उसे रुकने का इशारा किया, लेकिन जब वह नहीं रुका और गाड़ी बैरिकेड्स और पुलिस की टीम की तरफ चढ़ाने की काेशिश की। इस पर उन्हाेंने गाड़ी के टायर पर गोलियां चलाईं। इस दौरान इंदरजीत जख्मी हो गया। उसे पुलिस अस्पताल ले जा रहे थे कि उसकी मौत हो गई। इंदरजीत के शरीर में गोलियां लगी हुईं थीं, जो पुलिस की कहानी पर सवाल खड़ा करती हैं। इस मामले की जांच जंडियाला के एसडीएम विकास हीरा को सौंपी गई है।

