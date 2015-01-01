पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों ने मांगों को लेकर मिनी सचिवालय के सामने रैली निकाली

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-पब्लिक सेक्टर को खत्म किया जा रहा है, सेंट्रल स्केल लागू करने के फैसले को किया जाए रद्द

मुलाजिमों और पेंशनरों के सांझे फ्रंट ‘पंजाब -यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स सांझा फ्रंट’ के सदस्यों ने मुलाजिमों और पेंशनरों की मांगों को हल करवाने के लिए किए जा रहे संघर्ष को आगे चलाते जिला स्तरीय रोष रैलियां की और इन रैलियों की कड़ी में पंजाब-यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स सांझा फ्रंट होशियारपुर के मेंबरों ने वीरवार को मिनी सचिवालय के आगे जिला स्तरीय रोष रैली जिला कनवीनर रामजीदास चौहान, कुलवंत सिंह सैनी, नितिन महरा, ओंकार सिंह, सूरज प्रकाश आनंद का नेतृत्व में की।

रैली में जिले भर के पेंशनर शामिल हुए। रोष रैली में मक्खण सिंह वाहदपुरी, जीवन राम, राजा हंस, इंद्रजीत विर्दी, प्रिंसिपल प्यारा सिंह, संजीव धुत, पवन कुमार, हरनिन्दर कौर, डा. सुखदेव सिंह ढिल्लों, प्रिंसिपल अमनदीप शर्मा, दलवीर सिंह भुल्लर, विकास शर्मा, जसविंदर सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, शर्मीला रानी, अजय कुमार शर्मा, जसवीर सिंह और विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे पससफ के सूबा जनरल सचिव तीर्थ सिंह बासी और जीटीयू के सूबा प्रधान सुखविन्दर सिंह चाहल ने जहां सरकार की मुलाजिम-पेंशनर नीतियां संबंधी विस्तार में चर्चा की वहीं भविष्य में किए जाने वाले तीखे एक्शनों के लिए तैयार रहने का न्योता दिया।

वक्ताओं ने केंद्र व सूबा सरकार पर तंज कसते कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने किसान विरोधी बिलों को पास करके जागीरदारी जमात की सेवा करने का सबूत दे दिया है। सूबा सरकार लोगों को सहूलियतें देने वाले अदारों को खत्म कर रही है, नई भर्ती वाले मुलाजिमों और केंद्रीय स्केल लागू किए जा रहे हैं। पुरानी पेंशन बहाल नहीं की जा रही, निजीकरण की नीति को लागू करते पब्लिक सेक्टर को खत्म किया जा रहा है। वक्ताओं ने सरकार से मांग की कि कच्चे मुलाजिमों को रेगुलर किया जाए। नेताओं ने कहा कि अगर मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया गया तो 9 दिसंबर को प्रदेश स्तरीय रैली की जाएगी। इस रैली में जीटीयू के सूबा जनरल सचिव कुलदीप दौड़का, पससफ नेता गुरविंदर सिंह ससकौर, जगजीत सिंह जगी, केसर सिंह, राजीव शर्मा, मनजीत बाजवा, ग्यान सिंह गुप्ता, अमरजीत सिंह ग्रोवर, बलवंत राम, राज कुमारी, सुखदव जाजा, प्रधान दलीप कुमार, चंद्रशेखर, इन्दूबाला व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

