पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानून:किसान जत्थेबंदियां एकजुट होकर कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने को संघर्ष करेंगी तेज

टांडा उड़मुड़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाईवे चौलांग टोल प्लाजा पर दोआबा किसान कमेटी की ओर से लगाए गए धरने के शुक्रवार को 68वें दिन भी किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों का विरोध करते हुए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान दोआबा किसान कमेटी के प्रधान जंगवीर सिंह चौहान के दिशा निर्देश तहत प्रितपाल सिंह, गुरमिंदर सिंह व अमरजीत सिंह की अगुवाई में लगाए गए इस धरने दौरान बुलारों ने कृषि कानूनों खिलाफ भड़ास निकालते

हुए कहा कि राष्ट्रव्यापी किसान आंदोलन सरकार की तजवीजें सुनने के लिए नहीं बल्कि इन किसान विरोधी कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए चल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान जत्थेबंदियां का कई बार पक्ष सुनने के बाद भी सरकार के मंत्रियों की ओर से कानूनों को वापस न लेने के दिए जा रहे संकेत यह साबित कर रहे हैं कि मोदी सरकार किसान विरोधी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने इस अड़ियल व अहंकारी रवैये के खिलाफ देश की किसान जत्थेबंदियां एकजुट होकर लड़ाई लड़ेंगी और इन काले कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए संघर्ष को और तेज़ करने के लिए भी निर्देश मिले हैं वह किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें