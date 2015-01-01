पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:मानगढ़ टाेल प्लाजा पर किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

गढ़दीवालाएक घंटा पहले
गन्ना संघर्ष समिति कमेटी शुगर मिल रंधावा (दसूहा) की तरफ से इलाके के समूह किसानों द्वारा केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से बनाए कृषि कानून के खिलाफ प्रधान सुखपाल सिंह सहोता के नेतृत्व में अनिश्चित समय के लिए मानगढ़ टाेल प्लाजा पर दिए जा रहे धरने के 34वें दिन बुधवार काे किसानों ने मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। दविन्दर सिंह चोहका, डाॅ. मझैल सिंह, डाॅ. मोहन सिंह, हरजिन्दर सिंह चिप्पड़ा, गुरदीप सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह समेत अलग अलग वक्तों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से जो खेती कानून बनाए हैं उनकाे रद्द करने लिए किसानों का संघर्ष लगातार चल रहा है। गांवाें में जा कर लोगों को 26 -27 नवंबर के आह्वान के अंतर्गत “दिल्ली चलो आंदोलन को कामयाब करने के लिए लामबंद किया जा रहा है। इस मौके जसविन्दर सिंह डफ्फर, हरपाल सिंह डफ्फर, गुरदीप सिंह डफ्फर, खुशवंत सिंह बड्याल, सरपंच हरजिन्दर सिंह अरगोवाल, जत्थेदार हरपाल सिंह, निर्मल सिंह, राम सिंह, गोपाल कृष्ण ईश्वरीय आदेश, रेशम सिंह मानगढ़, सुखविन्दर सिंह आदि िसानों ने इस धरने में शिरकत की।

