धरना:किसानों ने रिलायंस स्टोर के बाहर लगाया पक्का धरना

होशियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह से ही मौके पर मौजूद रही पुलिस, स्टोर बंद

कृषि कानून के विरोध में केंद्र सरकार पर दबाव बढ़ाने के मकसद से पंजाबभर में रिलायंस के चल रहे रिटेल स्टोर पर किसानों की तरफ से पक्के धरने लगाने के किसान जत्थेबंदियों की तरफ से लिए फैसले के तहत शुक्रवार को स्थानीय सुतेहरी रोड पर पड़ते रिलायंस स्मार्ट स्टोर के सामने किसानों ने सुबह पक्का धरना लगा दिया। इसके चलते स्टोर बंद करना पड़ा। आजाद किसान कमेटी दोआबा की तरफ से लगाए गए इस धरने में प्रधान हरपाल सिंह संघा ने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार किसानों की मांगों को नहीं मानती तब तक रिलायंस के स्टोर नहीं खुलने दिए जाएंगे।

इससे पहले इस किसान कमेटी की तरफ से फगवाड़ा रोड पर पड़ते रिलायंस के पेट्रोल पंप पर पक्का धरना लगाया गया था, जिसे 5 नवंबर देर रात खत्म कर दिया गया है। अब स्टोर के बाहर धरना लगा दिया गया है। सुबह जैसे ही किसान स्टोर के सामने जमा होने शुरू हुए, तभी मौके पर पुलिस के मुलाजिम भी पहुंच गए।

पंजाब रोडवेज इंप्लाइज यूनियन ने भी दिया धरने को समर्थन
किसानों की तरफ से रिलायंस स्टोर के बाहर लगाए पक्के धरने को पंजाब रोडवेज इंपलाइज यूनियन आजाद ने भी समर्थन दिया है। आज एसोसिएशन के नेता रजिंदर सिंह अपने साथियों समेत किसानों के धरने में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने किसानों के विरोध के बावजूद बिल पास किए ताकि बड़े कॉर्पोरट घरानों को फायदा पहुंच सके। ऐसा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान अजीव द्विवेदी, रणजीत सिंह काहरी, अमनदीप सिंह डिंपा, सरपंच बलविंदर सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह काहरी, हरकमल सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह आदि किसान मौजूद रहे। स्टोर के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक स्टोर पर रोजाना 5 लाख के लगभग का बिजनेस होता था और 40 के करीब स्टाफ काम करता है। स्टोर बंद होने से भारी नुकसान होगा। जिले में यह रिलायंस का एकमात्र स्मार्ट स्टोर है।

