फसल:किसान अपनी फसल को निर्धारित मंडी में आकर ही बेचें : राजेश गुप्ता

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
मार्केट कमेटी होशियारपुर के अध्यक्ष राजेश गुप्ता ने मंगलवार एक विशेष बैठक में किसानों से अपील की कि आलू और मटर का सीजन शुरू होने वाला है जिसकी वजह से खेतों में जाकर जमींदार को आलू और मटर की प्रत्यक्ष आपूर्ति के लिए उकसाया जा रहा है। ऐसा करने से जमींदार को उसकी फसल की सही दर से वंचित होना पड़ेगा। इस संबंध में चेयरमैन मार्केट कमेटी ने सभी आढ़तियों से अपील की है कि हर जमींदार अपनी फसल, आलू, मटर सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित की गई मंडी में बेचे, ताकि उसे फसल का सही मूल्य मिल सके। उसी समय ब्रोकर से एक निश्चित बिल (जे-फॉर्म) प्राप्त किया जाना चाहिए ताकि भुगतान करने में जमींदार को कोई कठिनाई न हो। उन्होंने कहा यदि इस संबंध में कोई समस्या है, तो वह सीधे उनसे मिल सकता है। इस मौके पर जुगराजपाल सिंह साही सचिव मार्केट कमेटी और राजिंदर सिंह अकाउंटेंट मार्केट कमेटी उपस्थित रहे।

