धरना:किसानों ने जियो के दो दफ्तरों को बंद करवा दिया धरना

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गांवों की महिलाओं ने प्रदर्शन में शामिल होकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जताया रोष, कहा- कृषि कानून रद्द करें

कुल हिंद किसान संघर्ष तालमेल कमेटी के फैसलों को लागू करते हुए होशियारपुर के मिनी सचिवालय के पास जियो के मुख्य दो दफ्तरों को बंद करवाकर कुल हिंद किसान सभा और कुल हिंद खेत मजदूर यूनियन के नेताओं ने धरना दिया। कुल हिंद किसान सभा पंजाब के नेता कामरेड गुरमेश सिंह, कुल हिंद खेत मजदूर यूनियन,सीटू के जिला प्रधान महिंदर कुमार, पंजाब जमहूरी किसान सभा के नेता दविंदर सिंह, कामरेड गंगा प्रसाद और कमलजीत सिंह राजपुर ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार की तरफ से तीन किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों, बिजली सोध बिल 2010 और देश के जमहूरी ढांचे पर किये जा रहे हमलों के बारे में विस्तार सहित लोगों को जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार देश के किसानों की विरोधी है और उक्त सरकार कारपोरेट घरानों को लाभ देने के लिए गरीब लोगो को दबा रही है।

नेताओं ने बताया कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार किसानों के हित में कोई फैसला नहीं लेती उनके द्वारा होशियारपुर में जियो के किसी भी ऑफिस को खुलने नहीं दिया जाएगा। इस मौके कामरेड कमलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि 30 किसान जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं की केंद्र सरकार के मंत्रियों के साथ हुई मीटिंग बेसिटा रही है अब पंजाब की समूह जत्थेबंदियां 18 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ में अगली रणनीति तय की गई। धरने में कामरेड राकेश कुमार बबली, हरमिंदर लाली, शेरजंग बहादर, गुरशरण सिंह, हरभजन सिंह बाजवा, नानक सिंह, मलकीत सिंह सलेमपुर, धनपत, जैल सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, सुरिंदर सिंह हरसी पिंड, जोगिंदर सिंह मसीती, गुरबख्श सिंह, रणजीत सिंह चब्बेवाल, गुरमीत सिंह, गुरिंदर सिंह, पर्सन सिंह, मंजीत सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह भीलोवाल, बलराज सिंह, विनोद कुमार, राज कुमार भट्टी, धर्मपाल, प्रिं.हरदीप सिंह, सुच्चा सिंह, जोगिंदर लाल मौजूद थे।

