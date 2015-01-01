पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिस्क रिटर्न:किसानों की चांदी नहीं सोना...खेत से ही 30 रुपए किलो बिक रहा आलू

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रति एकड़ डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक हो रहा मुनाफा, 34 हजार रुपए आया है खर्च, 60 दिन की फसल
  • बीज की प्रति बोरी पर किसानों ने खर्च किए थे 1700, एक एकड़ बिजाई के लिए लगती हैं 20 बोरियां

(गुरप्रीत बैंस) होशियारपुर के आलू किसानों की इस बार चांदी नहीं सोना है। क्योंकि खेत से ही आलू 30 रुपए प्रति किलो यानी 3 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिक रहा है। इस बार किसानों को उनके रिस्क का बड़ा रिटर्न मिला है।
प्रति एकड़ बीज आलू पर 34 हजार खर्च सहित कुल 50 हजार खर्च करके किसानों को 60 दिन में 1.40 लाख का फायदा हो रहा है।

स्टाक मार्केट में भी इतना पैसा लगाकर इतना रिटर्न नहीं मिल सकता था। जिले में लगभग 25 हजार एकड़ में आलू की फसल है। पंजाब में होशियारपुर में सबसे पहले आलू लगता है और यहीं का आलू सबसे पहले मार्केट में आता है। सितंबर की शुरूआत में आलू की बिजाई शुरू हो जाती है लेकिन इस साल ठंड जल्दी नहीं पड़ने से आलू की फसल की ज्यादातर बिजाई सितंबर 10 से लेकर 20 के दरमियान हुई। अब 60 दिन कि फसल हो चुकी है और किसानों ने इसकी पुटाई शुरू कर दी है।

एक एकड़ से औसतन 120 बोरी आलू निकल रहा
15 से लेकर 1600 रुपए (50 किलो) का भाव किसानों को खेत में मिल रहा है। 100 एकड़ में आलू की खेती करने वाले गौरव ने बताया कि उन्होंने कस्बा हरियाना के पास पड़ती जमीन से पुटाई शुरू की है। उसे प्रति एकड़ औसतन 120 बोरी आलू मिल रहा है। भाव भी 1600 रुपए प्रति बोरी मिल रहा है जो अब तक का रिर्काड है क्योंकि 30 साल में इतना भाव नहीं मिला। इस सीजन में अगर किसान को अच्छा भाव मिल रहा है तो आलू की फसल की बिजाई पर भी किसानों ने बड़ा रिस्क लिया था।

होशियारपुर में लगाया जाता है सबसे पहले आलू
जिला होशियारपुर के ब्लाक-1 और बलाक-2 में सबसे ज्यादा किसान आलू लगाते हैं। अन्य 8 ब्लाकों में ज्यादा बिजाई नहीं होती। यहां के किसान आलू का बीज अप्रैल-मई में खरीदकर स्टोर कर देते हैं। जालंधर के किसान धान काटने के बाद नवंबर-दिसंबर में बिजाई करते हैं और तब तक होशियारपुर के किसान आलू बेचकर गेहूं की बिजाई भी कर देते हैं। इसी का इन्हें ज्यादा लाभ मिलता है।

ग्राहकों को अभी राहत के आसार नहीं
जिले में आलू की फसल की पुटाई का पहला दौर शुरू हुआ है। अभी बंपर रेट मिलने के चलते ग्राहक को राहत के आसार नहीं हैं। कुछ दिनों बाद जब पूरे जिले में तेजी से पुटाई शुरू होगी तब भाव कुछ कम होने के आसार हैं। बागबानी अधिकारी डॉ. जसपाल सिंह ने कहा कि यह सीजन किसानों के लिए अच्छा रहा। पहले इतना भाव कब मिला याद नहीं।

10 एकड़ में आलूू लगाया है, भाव अच्छा मिलने से कर्ज उतर जाएगा: रशपाल
^किसान रशपाल सिंह, गांव मोहा ने बताया कि उसने 10 एकड़ में आलू लगाया है। बैंक से 5 लाख का कर्ज भी लिया जो भाव अच्छा मिलने से उतर जाएगा और चार पैसे बच जाएंगे और ऐसा भाव उन्हें पहली दफा मिलने जा रहा है। इसी तरह किसान बलविंदर सिंह गांव चक्कोवाल ने भी 8 एकड़ में आलू लगाया है और भाव से खुश है।

