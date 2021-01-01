पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:6 फरवरी को लाचोवाल टोल प्लाजा, नंगल शहीदां और पुरहीरां चौक पर चक्का जाम करेंगे किसान

होशियारपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आजाद किसान कमेटी दोआबा के नेताओं ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर बनाई रूपरेखा

आजाद किसान कमेटी दोआबा के प्रधान मास्टर हरबंस सिंह संघा ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार की ओर से दिल्ली में शांतमयी धरने पर बैठे किसानों को अलग-अलग तरीकों व अमानवीय तरीके अपनाकर अत्याचार कर रही है। कई नौजवानों को ट्रैक्टरों सहित अपनी हिरासत में रखकर उन पर अत्याचार किए जा रहे हैं। 26 जनवरी की ट्रैक्टर परेड को असफल व बदनाम करने के लिए आरएसएस व बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से सरकार ने खुद गुंडागर्दी करवाई ताकि किसानों को बदनाम किया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि बॉर्डर पर धरना स्थलों पर बिजली, पानी व नेट की सेवाएं बंद की हुई हैं।

संघा ने कहा कि बजट में किसानों, मजदूरों व मुलाजिमों को कोई लाभ नहीं दिया गया है। बजट में सरकारी नौकरियों के भी द्वारा नहीं खुले हैं। सरकारी महकमे भी निजी हाथों में दे दिये गये हैं। 75 साल की आयु होने पर टैक्स रिटर्न न भरने की जो छूट दी है, वह मजाक है क्योंकि उनकी संख्या नाममात्र है। हरबंस सिंह संघा ने कहा कि संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा दिल्ली की ओर से फैसला लिया गया है कि 6 फरवरी 2021 को दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक देशभर में चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। इसके तहत होशियारपुर में लाचोवाल टोल प्लाजा, नंगल शहीदां टोल प्लाजा, पुरहीरां चौक, जालंधर बाइपास, बजवाड़ा बाइपास व नलोइयां बाइपास पर स्टेट हाईवे व नेशनल हाईवे पर 12 बजे से 3.00 बजे तक चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने समूह किसान जत्थेबंदियों व हितैषियों से अपील की है कि अधिक से अधिक ट्रैक्टर, ट्रालियां लाकर और वाहन लाकर चक्का जाम करें।

इस दौरान किशन सिंह गगनौली, जोगा सिंह साहरी, बलजीत सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह, लखविन्द्र सिंह लक्खी, सुखपाल सिंह काहरी, सतनाम सिह काहरी, धर्मजीत, गुरदयाल सिंह, दविन्द्र सिंह, एस.पी. शर्मा, सुरजीत सिंह सैनी, कुलभूषण प्रकाश सैनी, ज्ञान सिंह भलेठू, मंगत सिंह, अवतार सिंह शेरपूरी, वरिन्द्र सिंह वडियाल, मनप्रीत सिंह, सचिन प्रीत सिंह, अमृतपाल सिंह,बलविन्द्र सिंह बैंस, अशोक कुमार शर्मा, मनजीत सिंह, मैडम कंचन ठाकुर, सुदेश कुमार ठाकुर बजवाड़ा तथा सुरजीत सिंह ने भी अपने अपने विचार रखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser