घटना:गुरुद्वारा रामगढ़िया विश्वकर्मा सभा के कमरे में शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की 2 गाड़ियों ने एक घंटे में बुझाई

होशियारपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार दोपहर एक बजे की घटना, साथ लगते कमरे में रखे महाराज के सभी पावन स्वरूप सुरक्षित

सुतेहरी रोड स्थिति गुरुद्वारा रामगढ़िया विश्वकर्मा सभा के एक कमरे में में शनिवार दोपहर 1 बजे के करीब आग लगने से सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। फायर ब्रिगेड की 2 गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर एक घंटे की कड़ी मशकत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। यदि आग ज्यादा फैल जाती तो साथ के कमरे में रखे महाराजा के पावन स्वरूपों को भी क्षति पहुंच सकती थी। इस गुरुद्वारा की अपनी एक बड़ी मार्केट है जिसमें कई दुकानें शामिल हैं। गुरुद्वारा रामगढ़िया विश्वकर्मा में आग देखते ही आसपास के दुकानदारों ने इसकी सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड व पुलिस को दी। जिस कमरे में आग लगी वहां पर पाठी गुरदीप सिंह रहता है, जिसका अंदर पड़ा सारा सामान पूरी तरह से जलकर राख हो गया। आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। पाठी गुरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि पहले हम गुरुद्वारा साहिब के निचले फ्लोर पर रहते थे लेकिन कई दिनों से सीवरेज की समस्या के चलते हम इसकी पहली मंजिल में रहने लगे। वह दोपहर को बच्चों को अपने कमरे में पढ़ाई करवा रहा था कि अचानक फ्रिज के पीछे से तेज धुआं उठा और फ्रिज ने आग पकड़ ली। इस पर उसने मेन स्विच बंद कर दिया और पानी से आग बुझाने की कोशिश शुरू की लेकिन आग देखते ही देखते और भड़क गई। मैंने गुरुद्वारा साहिब के नीचे बनी मार्केट में आकर शोर मचाया तो दुकानदारों ने उसी समय फायर ब्रिगेड को फोन कर दिया। 3-4 मिनट में ही फायर कर्मी आ गए और आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

ब्रह्मशंकर जिम्पा ने घटना पर दुख जताया
पंजाब उद्योग विकास कारपोरेशन के उपचेयरमैन ब्रह्मशंकर जिम्पा ने मौके पर पहुंचकर गुरुद्वारे के प्रधान से घटना बारे दुख जताया। थाना सिटी के प्रभारी गोविंदर कुमार बंटी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू कर दी थी। एफएसओ मान सिंह ने बताया कि आग इतनी भड़क चुकी थी कि छत से लेंटर गिरकर हमारे कर्मियों के ऊपर गिरना शुरू हो गया था। एक घंटे की कड़ी मशकत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

