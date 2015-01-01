पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने माना सिया व गुप्ता की हत्या हुई:पहले जहर देकर मारा फिर लाशों को गाड़ी में लाए, सिया को आगे बिठा लगा दी आग

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस के दौरान जानकारी देते एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल-भास्कर
  • पति ने ही 3 दोस्तों संग मिल सिया व वकील गुप्ता की हत्या की

दिवाली की रात शहर के नामी वकील भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता व उनकी सहायक सिया खुल्लर को उसके पति आरोपी आशीष खुशवाहा ने अपने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर घर पर जहर दिया और दोनों की मौत होने के बाद शहर के पास ठहरे अपने 2 अन्य साथियों को सिया के घर पर बुलाया।

फिर चारों ने दोनों की लाशों को सिया की गाड़ी में डाल पुरहीरां बाइपास तक पहुंचाया और वहां गाड़ी को एक पेड़ के साथ लगाकर आग लगा दी ताकि यह दुर्घटना लगे। सिया के घर से उसकी गाड़ी आशीष का ही एक साथी चलाकर ले गया और घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर सिया की लाश जो पहले कार की पीछे वाली सीट पर रखी थी, को ड्राइविंग सीट पर रख दिया।

यह खुलासा बुलंदशहर से पुलिस के हाथ लगे हत्या में शामिल आरोपी व सिया के पति के दोस्त कपिल निवासी मंगलौर ने पुलिस पूछताछ में किया है। वह 14 नवंबर को अपने एक अन्य दोस्त सुनील के साथ कार में होशियारपुर आए थे ताकि इस हत्याकांड में सिया के पति आशीष की मदद कर सके।

पुलिस इस मामले में 3 आरोपियों की पहचान कर चुकी है, लेकिन जो व्यक्ति 13 नवंबर को आशीष के साथ होशियारपुर पहुंचा था और उसी ने आशीष से मिलकर दोनों वकीलों को जहर देकर मारा, उसकी अभी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। वहीं बुलंदशहर से पकड़े गए मुलजिम का पुलिस ने अदालत से 3 दिन का रिमांड ले लिया है।

पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक आशीष के साथ इस हत्याकांड में शामिल कपिल सबंधी पुलिस को जानकारी तब मिली जब पुलिस की टीम गुड़गांव में उस जगह पहुंची, जहां पर आशीष पिछले समय से रहता आ रहा था। पुलिस की भनक लगने पर आशीष तो वहां से निकल चुका था लेकिन घर में पुलिस टीम का सामना उस युवती के साथ हो गया जो आशीष के साथ लिव इन रिलेशन में रह रही थी।

उससे की पूछताछ से पुलिस को पता चला कि कुछ दिन पहले आशीष के साथ पंजाब कौन लोग गए थे। इसके अलावा फोन डंप ने भी मुलजिमों तक पहुंचने में मदद की।

पकड़े गए आरोपी कपिल निवासी मंगलौर ने पूछताछ के दौरान बताया कि आशीष व सिया के बीच तकररार रहने लगी थी व एडवोकेट गुप्ता दोनों का आपस में समझौता करवाने की कोशिश करते थे जबकि आशीष को गुप्ता की दखलंदाजी पसंद नहीं थी। इस पर उसने आरोपियों के साथ सलाह कर दोनों को जान से मारने की योजना बनाई।

पूछताछ में यह भी सामने आया कि आशीष अपने एक साथी सहित स्काॅर्पियो में नोएडा से 13 नवंबर को सिया खुल्लर के घर होशियारपुर पहुंच गया व 14 नवंबर को कपिल कुमार व उसका दोस्त सुनील कुमार भी कार से होशियारपुर आ गए। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान पीएस घुममन ने केस जल्द सुलझाने पर जिला पुलिस की प्रशंसा की है।

आशीष व सिया के बीच तकरार रहती थी, एडवोकेट गुप्ता दोनों में सुलह चाहते थे, इसलिए दोनों को मारने की योजना बना डाली

भास्कर ने घटना के पहले दिन से ही दोनों की हत्या होने का शक जताया था। अब पुलिस ने भी यह बात मान ली है। मंगलवार को एससपी नवजोत सिंह माहल ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दोहरे हत्याकांड को सुलझाने में पुलिस को प्रिंट मीडिया से भी काफी लीड मिली। यहां छपी खबरों से उन्हें कई ऐसे पहलू मिले जिन्हें केंद्र बिंदू मानकर पुलिस ने जांच की और हत्या के मामले का खुलासा हो पाया।

13 नवंबर को दोस्त के साथ आ गया था आशीष, 2 अगले दिन आए

एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच के लिए सिया खुल्लर के पति आशीष को बार-बार बुलाया गया, पर वह जांच में शामिल नहीं हुआ। इसके बार जांच में यह खुलासा हुआ कि इस दोहरे कत्ल के पीछे आशीष व उसके 2 साथियों का हाथ है। वह एक दोस्त के साथ 13 नवंबर को यहां आ गया था व 2 उसके दोस्त अगले दिन आए।

मामले की जांच के लिए एसपी (जांच) रविंदर पाल सिंह संधू के नेतृत्व में डीएसपी जगदीश राज अत्री, थाना माॅडल टाउन के एसएचओ करनैल सिंह व सीआईए इंचार्ज शिव कुमार पर आधारित टीम की ओर से तकनीकी पक्षों से मामले की जांच अमल में लाई गई।

इसके बाद यह सामने आया कि दिवाली वाली रात 14 नवंबर को आशीष व उसके साथी सुनील और कपिल अपने एक अज्ञात साथी सहित इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया। आशीष ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर दोनों को मारा व कार में डालने के बाद आग लगाकर लाशों व कार को खुर्द बुर्द करने की कोशिश की। इस पर धारा 302, 201, 120-बी के अंतर्गत थाना माॅडल टाउन में दर्ज किया है।

