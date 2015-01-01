पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:जिले में 120 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्र दे रहे लोगों को मुफ्त सेहत सुविधाएं : डीसी

होशियारपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उद्योग मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से शुरू किए तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्र राज्य को सेहत सहूलियतों के मामले में और मजबूत करने के साथ-साथ मजबूत पंजाब का सपना भी साकार करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह की तरफ से पंजाब भर में डिजिटल तरीकों के साथ नए 107 तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों के शुभारंभ समारोह की जिला प्रशासकीय कांप्लेक्स में अध्यक्षता करते हुए उद्योग मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने बताया कि होशियारपुर जिले में 120 तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्र कार्यशील हैं, जिनमें 87 सब-सेहत केंद्र, 31 मूलभूत केंद्र और 2 शहरी सेहत केंद्र पुरहीरां और अस्लामाबाद शामिल हैं।

इन सेहत केन्द्रों में गर्भवती औरतों के लिए सेहत सहूलियतें, प्रसव दौरान उनकी देखभाल, नवजात बच्चों की देखभाल, इमरजेंसी सेहत सेवाएं, बाल अवस्था, किशोर अवस्था, परिवार नियोजन के अलावा टीबी, मलेरिया और ब्लड प्रेशर, शुगर, कैंसर आदि की जांच, बचाव और रोकथाम के लिए विशेष सहायता का प्रबंध किया गया है। इन केेंद्रों में मुफ्त मुहैया होती हैं और अब तक 2,74,343 मरीजों की रजिस्ट्रेशन की जा चुकी है, जिनमें से 1,99,044 हाइपरटेंशन और 77,693 शुगर के मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की जा चुकी है। इस दौरान डीसी अपनीत रियात, चेयरमैन इम्प्रूवमैंट ट्रस्ट एडवोकेट राकेश मरवाहा, सिविल सर्जन डा. जसवीर सिंह, कैप्टन कर्मचंद के अलावा सेहत विभाग के सीनियर अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें