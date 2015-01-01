पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:सीएचवी ठेका कर्मियों को समय पर वेतन न मिलने और गैरहाजिरी लगाने के खिलाफ रोष

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
मीटिंग में संघर्ष के बारे जानकारी देते पावरकॉम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका मुलाजिम यूनियन के नेता।
  • कहा-कल उप मुख्य इंजीनियर के दफ्तर के आगे करेंगे प्रदर्शन, 15 को श्रम कमिश्नर के दफ्तर के आगे धरना देने का फैसला

पावरकाॅम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका मुलाजिम यूनियन सर्कल के प्रधान इंद्रप्रीत सिंह, डिवीजन प्रधान इंद्रजीत सिंह और सचिव कुलवीर सिंह ने साझे बयान में बताया कि पावरकॉम सीएचवी ठेका मुलाजिमों को समय पर वेतन नहीं दिया जाता। पावरकॉम के उच्चाधिकारियों ने 3 नवंबर को उप मुख्य इंजीनियर दफ्तर में मीटिंग की थी, जिसमें कंपनी ने लिखती में दिया था कि वेतन हर 10 तारीख तक कर्मचारियों के बैंक खाते में डाल दिया जाएगा। मीटिंग में उपमंडल के उच्चाधिकारी भी शामिल थे। मीटिंग से पहले 2 नवंबर को सीएचवी कर्मचारियों ने धरना भी दिया था। इसके बावजूद अधिकारियों ने मुलाजिमों के साथ धक्का किया और उनकी 2 दिन की गैरहाजिरी लगवा दी जबकि धरना एक दिन का था और दूसरे दिन मीटिंग थी। अब इसके खिलाफ 14 दिसंबर को उप मुख्य इंजीनियर के दफ्तर आगे प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

यूनियन नेताओं ने बताया कि पावरकॉम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका मुलाजिम यूनियन, पंजाब वाटर सप्लाई सीवरेज बोर्ड कॉन्ट्रैक्ट वर्कर यूनियन पंजाब, 108 एंबुलेंस यूनियन पंजाब द्वारा मांगों को लेकर लगातार लेवल कमिश्नर पंजाब और पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ संघर्ष किया जा रहा। यूनियन प्रधान बलिहार सिंह, शेर सिंह खन्ना, गुरप्रीत सिंह गुरी, लखवीर सिंह कटारिया प्रदेश उप प्रधान, राजेश कुमार और मनिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि अलग-अलग विभागों में काम करते मुलाजिमों की मांगों को लेकर श्रम मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू, लेबर कमिश्नर पंजाब, प्रमुख सचिव पंजाब सरकार पावरकाॅम, वाटर सप्लाई सीवरेज बोर्ड, सेहत विभाग की मैनेजमेंट के साथ

फैसले हुए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रशासन ने बाद में श्रम विभाग के कमिश्नर से किरत भवन में मीटिंग करवाई थी, जिसमें मांगों को हल करने का भरोसा दिया गया था। एसडीएम, एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह और डीएसपी जतिंदरपाल ने 15 दिसंबर से पहले मीटिंग करवाकर मांगों को हल करने का भरोसा दिया था लेकिन श्रम मंत्री और मैनेजमेंट सहित पंजाब सरकार के गलत रवैये के खिलाफ ठेका मुलाजिम 15 दिसंबर को संघर्ष शुरू करेंगे। यूनियन नेताओं ने कृषि कानूनों को भी रद्द करने की मांग की और किसान संघर्ष में शामिल होने का एलान किया।

