बार एसोसिएशन का ताज:घुम्मण के सिर सजा जिला बार एसोसिएशन का ताज प्रतिद्वंद्वी आरपी धीर को 196 वोट से दी करारी शिकस्त

होशियारपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीएस घुम्मण को 391 और धीर को 195 वोट मिले, कुल 598 वकीलों ने किया मत का प्रयोग, 6 निरस्त
  • होशियारपुर के साथ गढ़शंकर और मुकेरियां बार एसोसिएशन को भी मिले नए पदाधिकारी
  • गोविंद बने उपप्रधान, दीपक शर्मा सेक्रेटरी, संयुक्त सचिव के पद पर एकतरफा मुकाबले में जीतीं श्वेता शर्मा

16 बार जिला बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रह चुके एडवोकेट आरपी धीर इस बार के चुनाव में बुरी तरह से हार गए हैं। उन्हें हराकर एडवोकेट पीएस घुम्मण बार एसोसिएशन के नए अध्यक्ष बने हैं। घुम्मण ने आरपी धीर को 196 वोट के भारी अंतर से हराया। उन्हें 391 वोट हासिल हुए जबकि धीर को 195 वोट पड़े। इस बार 598 वोट पोल हुए, जिसमें से 6 वोट इनवेलिड हो गए।

इससे पहले शुक्रवार सुबह साढ़े 9 बजे मतदान शुरू होकर शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक चला। रात करीब सवा 8 बजे नतीजा घोषित किया गया। मतदान में एडवोकेट डीएस जज बतौर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व पीएस पल्लब, हरजीत सिंह व कुलदीप सिंह सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रहे। इस बार करीब 684 वकील अपने वोट का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे, जिनमें से 90 वकील नए थे, जो पहली बार अपने मत का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे। बताते चलें कि एडवोकेट पीएस घुम्मण ने 2018 में अपने विरोधी धरमिंदर जज को करीब 99 वोटों के अंतर से हराया था जबकि 2019 के चुनाव में धरमिंदर जज ने आरपी धीर को हराया था। चुनाव के बाद समर्थक जीत-हार का गुणा-भाग करते रहे।

उपप्रधान के लिए गोविंद जयसवाल जीते। प्रतिद्वंद्वी अश्वनी कुमार वर्मा को 245 और गोविंद जयसवाल को 340 वोट मिले। इसी तरह सेक्रेटरी के पद पर दीपक शर्मा जीते।

उनके विरोधी मलकीत सिंह सीकरी को 242 और दीपक शर्मा को 354 वोट मिले। संयुक्त सचिव के लिए श्वेता शर्मा एकतरफा मुकाबले में जीतीं। उनकी विरोधी आरती भल्ला को 191 और श्वेता शर्मा को 397 वोट मिले। कैशियर के पद के लिए मनमोहन खन्ना ने जीत दर्ज की। उनके विरोधी लवप्रीत सिंह को 270 और मनमोहन खन्ना को 322 वाेट मिले। इसके अतिरिक्त लाइब्रेरियन के लिए विशाल कौशल निर्विरोध, एक्टिव मेंबर के लिए 3 स्थानों के लिए ज्योति एस सिंह, अमनप्रीत कौर सैनी और संदीप बाबा का चुनाव पहले ही हो चुका था।

एडवोकेट धीर के खेमे वाले सभी एडवोकेट हारे
16 बार बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव जीत चुके हधीर खेमे के सभी वकील घुम्मण खेमे के वकीलों के आगे बिल्कुल भी टिक नहीं पाए और काफी मार्जिन से हारे। इस बात को लेकर भी कोर्ट परिसर में काफी चर्चा रही कि सनम खुद तो डूबे हमें भी ले डूबे।

मुकेरियां : एडवोकेट हरप्रीत सिंह ने राजीव को हराया

बार एसोसिएशन मुकेरियां के चुनाव में प्रधान पद के उम्मीदवार हरप्रीत सिंह को 54 मत प्राप्त हुए जबकि उनके मुकाबले में चुनाव लड़ रहे राजीव मेहता को 46 मत हासिल हुए । एडवोकेट बृजवाल ने एडवोकेट सुरेश पाल को 22 वोट से हराकर उपाध्यक्ष पद और एडवोकेट सुभाष चंद्र ने एडवोकेट सुच्चा सिंह को 28 वोट के अंतर से पराजित कर महासचिव का पद हासिल किया। विजेताओं को बार के सदस्यों की तरफ से सम्मानित किया गया।

अनुराग बने बार एसोसिएशन गढ़शंकर के अध्यक्ष

बार एसोसिएशन गढ़शंकर के चुनाव में एकतरफा मुकाबले में एडवोकेट अनुराग भारद्वाज 22 मतों से एडवोकेट पंकज कृपाल को हराकर अध्यक्ष बन गए हैं। एडवोकेट पंकज कृपाल 2 बार अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। पहले दोनों पक्षों में जबरदस्त मुकाबला होने की संभावना थी, लेकिन चुनाव शुरू होते ही अनुराग का गुट भारी पड़ने लगा और मुकाबला एकतरफा हो गया। बार एसोसिएशन गढ़शंकर के पदाधिकारियों के चुनाव के लिए कुल 56 मत थे। लेकिन 55 मत ही पड़े। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए पड़े 55 मतों में से एक रद्द हो गया जबकि उपाध्यक्ष व महासचिव के पद के लिए सभी 55 मत सही पाए गए। बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए एडवोकेट अनुराग भारद्वाज को 38 मत, तो एडवोकेट पंकज कृपाल को 16 मत पड़े।

उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए एडवोकेट बलविंदर सिंह को 42 और एडवोकेट सुरिंद्र पाल को 13 मत तथा महासचिव के पद के लिए एडवोकेट बिक्रमजीत सिंह को 32 तो एडवोकेट संजीव कालिया को 23 मत पड़े। इस तरह एडवोकेट अनुराग भारद्धाज अध्यक्ष, बलविंदर सिंह को उपाध्यक्ष व बिक्रमजीत सिंह को उपाध्यक्ष चुना गया। इसके अलावा एडवोकेट मनजीत सिंह सयुंक्त सचिव व सौरभ शर्मा कोषाध्यक्ष निर्विरोध चुने गए। इस अवसर पर एडवोकेट रनवीर वेदी, एडवोकेट हरमनदीप सिंह कूनर, एडवोकेट संजीव डोड, एडवोकेट हरविंदर पाल, पवन राय, अमरिंदर सिंह भुल्लर आदि मौजूद रहे।

