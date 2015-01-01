पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैलरी में नाममात्र बढ़ोतरी पर रोष, मांग:फार्मेसी ऑफिसर्स को 17 हजार व दर्जा 4 कर्मियों को रुपये9200 सैलरी दे सरकार

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
पंजाब राज्य फार्मेसी ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन होशियारपुर की मीटिंग जिला प्रधान परमिंदर सिंह,सचिव इंदरजीत विरदी, वित्त सचिव रघुवीर सिंह और बलराज सिंह की अगुवाई में मंगलवार को होशियारपुर में हुई। मौजूद नेताओं ने साझा बयान में पेंडू विकास और पंचायत विभाग की तरफ से पेंडू डिस्पेंसरियों में सेवा निभा रहे फार्मेसी ऑफिसरों और दर्जा चार मुलाजिमों की सैलरी में किए नाममात्र इजाफे की आलोचना की।

जत्थेबंदी के नेता जतिंदरपाल सिंह गोल्डी, ओपी सिंह,राम कुमार, वरिंदर सिंह, गगनदीप थांदी, रीटा रानी ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार पेंडू विकास और पंचायत विभाग के जारी पत्र में रूरल फार्मेसी अफसरों की सैलरी 10 हजार से 11 हजार रुपए कर सिर्फ 1000 रुपए बढ़ाया है जबकि दर्जा चार कर्मियों की सैलरी को 4500 से 6000 रुपए कर उक्त मुलाजिमों के साथ मजाक किया है। एसोसिएशन के नेताओं ने सरकार से मांग की है कि पंजाब सरकार 1186 पेंडू डिस्पेंसरियों को समेत स्टाफ सेहत विभाग कि अंदर लें और तब तक रूरल फार्मेसी ऑफिसर्स एसोसिशन की जायज मांग कि अनुसार फार्मेसी अफसरों को एनएचएम के तहत फार्मासिस्टों वाली सैलरी 17,000 और दर्जा चार मुलाजिमों को डीसी रेट अनुसार 9200 रुपए सैलरी लागू की जाए। मुलाजिमों के 15 साल की तजुर्बे को मुख्य रखते हुए इन सबकी की सेवाओं को पक्का किया जाए।

