मौसम की करवट:बर्फीली हवाओं ने कंपकंपाया : अधिकतम पारा 12 डिग्री, और न्यूनतम 3 डिग्री दर्ज

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बुधवार दिनभर पश्चिमी हवाएं चलती रहीं जिस कारण मौसम ठंडा हो गया और लोग आग सेंकते नजर आए। दोपहर काे दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 15 डिग्री के आसपास दर्ज किया गया, वहीं शाम 5 बजे तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सिय हपर पहुंच गया जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यह दिसंबर के औसत तापमान से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है। सर्दी बढ़ने के कारण लोग दिनभर घरों में ही कैद होकर रह गए। बाजार में कई जगह लोग आग जलाकर ठंड से बचते रहे। इससे पहले सुबह आसमान में हल्की धुंध छाने के साथ ही बर्फीली हवाओं का दौर चलता रहा।

सुबह 9 बजे के बाद फिर से धुंध छाने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ और 10 बजे तक शहर के बाहरी हिस्से में धुंध रही। वहीं, खेतीबाड़ी विभाग में मौजूद मौसम अधिकारी डाॅ. दलजीत ने बताया कि अगले हफ्ते ठंड और बढ़ेगी। हिमाचल की चोटियों पर लगातार बर्फबारी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में भी रहेगा। वहीं, खेतीबाड़ी अधिकारी डाॅ. दपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि ठंड से गेहूं की फसल को फायदा मिलेगी वहीं पशुओं के चारे की ग्रोथ कुछ दिन के लिए रुकेगी।

बुजुर्गों को सलाह सुबह की सैर से बचें, गर्म पानी पीएं

उधर दिल की बीमारियों के माहिर डाॅक्टर रवजोत सिंह ने दिल की बीमारियों से पीड़ित मरीजों को इस सर्दी से बचने की सलाह दी है। सुबह के समय सैर के लिए बाहर निकलने से बचें और जितना हो सके गर्म पानी का सेवन करें। मौसम विभाग ने अगले दो दिन तक कोल्ड वेब चलने के साथ ही धुंध का सिलसिला जारी रहने की संभावना जताई है। लोगों का कहना था कि दिसंबर में ऐसी भीषण सर्दी कई सालों बाद देखी है। पहले दिसंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में ऐसी सर्दी पड़ती थी।

